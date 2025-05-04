Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece

Peraia
52
Neoi Epivates
19
Epanomi
6
Nea Michaniona
4
9 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
$238,823
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale duplex of 175 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated on 2…
$373,106
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 67 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
$260,936
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 room apartment in Agia Triada, Greece
4 room apartment
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Flat has interior layout. The owners wi…
$365,310
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction duplex of 70 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The duple…
$288,112
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Neoi Epivates, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 95 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
$365,310
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Epanomi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
$151,640
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 135 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
$333,998
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

