  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thermaikos Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece

Peraia
52
Neoi Epivates
19
Epanomi
6
Nea Michaniona
4
5 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Epanomi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 92 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
$145,281
2 bedroom apartment in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale duplex of 175 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated on 2…
$373,106
2 bedroom apartment in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
$135,687
1 bedroom apartment in Epanomi, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 64 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
$145,281
2 bedroom apartment in Neoi Epivates, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 95 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
$365,310
