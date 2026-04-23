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Pool Villas for sale in Edessa Municipality, Greece

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Villa 4 bedrooms in Mesimeri, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mesimeri, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 450 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$1,24M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Edessa Municipality, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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