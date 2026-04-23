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Seaview Villas for Sale in Edessa Municipality, Greece

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3 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Mesimeri, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Mesimeri, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 500 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$1,30M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Mesimeri, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Mesimeri, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 400 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms,…
$2,54M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mesimeri, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mesimeri, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 285 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 285 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$507,705
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Edessa Municipality, Greece

with Mountain view
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