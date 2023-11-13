Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Edessa

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Edessa, Greece

Edessa
15
15 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Agios Athanasios, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Agios Athanasios, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 107 sq.meters in North Greece. The maisonette has 2 levels. The groun…
€200,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view in Notia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Notia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 96 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists o…
€250,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Notia, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Notia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 130 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, …
€80,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Agios Pandelimonas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Agios Pandelimonas, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, …
€110,000
3 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Pella. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat h…
€130,000
2 room house in Loutraki, Greece
2 room house
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 800 m²
Loutraki – is one of the most popular resorts, 80 km from Athens. The city lies at the foot …
€280,000
2 room house in Loutraki, Greece
2 room house
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Apartment for sale in Loutraki with an area of 110 square meters. on the 1st floor in a thre…
€220,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Agios Athanasios, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Agios Athanasios, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartments situated in a residential complex in the picturesque mountain village ne…
€34,000
Villa Villa 7 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings in Samari, Greece
Villa Villa 7 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Samari, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 340 sq.meters in North Greece. There is a fireplace. The owners w…
€525,000
Cottage 8 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Edessa, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Edessa, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 450 sq.meters in North Greece. The semi-basement consists of 3 be…
€450,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios Athanasios, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Athanasios, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 184 sq.meters in Pella. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-basemen…
€150,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios Athanasios, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Athanasios, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 81 sq.meters in Pella. The maisonette has 2 levels. The semi-basement…
€115,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Orma, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Orma, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Pella. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€265,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios Athanasios, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Athanasios, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Pella. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€230,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 112 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€130,000

Property types in Municipality of Edessa

houses

Properties features in Municipality of Edessa, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir