Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Edessa
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Municipality of Edessa, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa Villa 7 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings in Samari, Greece
Villa Villa 7 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Samari, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 340 sq.meters in North Greece. There is a fireplace. The owners w…
€525,000

Properties features in Municipality of Edessa, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir