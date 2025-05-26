Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Distomo-Arachova-Antikyra Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Distomo-Arachova-Antikyra Municipality, Greece

Arachova Municipal Unit
6
Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Distomo-Arachova-Antikyra Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Distomo-Arachova-Antikyra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 140 sq.meters in Arachova. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, o…
$469,684
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Distomo-Arachova-Antikyra Municipality, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go