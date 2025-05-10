Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Cottages for Sale in Dion - Olympos Municipality, Greece

Leptokarya
24
Litochoro
11
Platamonas
5
47 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Plaka Litochorou, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Plaka Litochorou, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$189,018
1 room Cottage in Leptokarya, Greece
1 room Cottage
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 688 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 688 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A magnific…
$447,020
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey house of 430 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of liv…
$610,943
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kontariotissa, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kontariotissa, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of livi…
$146,124
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Skotina, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Skotina, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of one …
$172,218
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$111,755
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 174 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale 4-storey house of 174 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of one…
$296,151
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 320 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of one…
$574,059
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground flo…
$82,456
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Platamonas, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Platamonas, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$574,059
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$257,036
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground flo…
$93,937
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Skotina, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Skotina, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basem…
$313,123
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Dion - Olympos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Dion - Olympos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of 3 b…
$210,246
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 2 bedroo…
$93,937
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 131 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 131 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 li…
$292,248
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Platamonas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Platamonas, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of one …
$521,872
1 room Cottage in Leptokarya, Greece
1 room Cottage
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale cottage under construction, with area of 100 sq.m, in Olympic cost. Cottage consist…
$84,934
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of one…
$201,159
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$193,093
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of one …
$1,20M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Plaka Litochorou, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Plaka Litochorou, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of one …
$257,805
1 room Cottage in Leptokarya, Greece
1 room Cottage
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 0-storey house of 450 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A magnific…
$279,387
Cottage 1 bedroom in Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey house of 225 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of one…
$726,083
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 320 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground flo…
$250,498
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Platamonas, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Platamonas, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$782,807
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 80 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floo…
$135,687
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Skotina, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Skotina, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 153 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$365,310
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 256 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of 2 s…
$412,276
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Platamonas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Platamonas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 340 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of one …
$448,810
