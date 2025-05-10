Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Dion - Olympos Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Dion - Olympos Municipality, Greece

Leptokarya
24
Litochoro
11
Platamonas
5
51 property total found
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. 1st floor consists of 3 bedro…
$506,272
3 room cottage in Agios Spyridonas, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Spyridonas, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 80 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the…
$74,638
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Plaka Litochorou, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Plaka Litochorou, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$189,018
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale 2-storey house of 96 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of livin…
$459,247
1 room Cottage in Leptokarya, Greece
1 room Cottage
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 688 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 688 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A magnific…
$447,020
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey house of 430 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of liv…
$610,943
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kontariotissa, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kontariotissa, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of livi…
$146,124
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Skotina, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Skotina, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of one …
$172,218
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 174 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale 4-storey house of 174 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of one…
$296,151
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 320 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of one…
$574,059
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Nea Efesos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Nea Efesos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 203 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 203 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$167,944
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground flo…
$82,456
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Platamonas, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Platamonas, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$574,059
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Brontou, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Brontou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house con…
$80,464
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$257,036
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground flo…
$93,937
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Plaka Litochorou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Plaka Litochorou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of livi…
$313,123
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Dion - Olympos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Dion - Olympos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of 3 b…
$210,246
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Platanakia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Platanakia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 105 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedro…
$88,718
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 131 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 131 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 li…
$292,248
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Agios Spyridonas, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Agios Spyridonas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 184 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 184 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedro…
$104,374
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Platamonas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Platamonas, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of one …
$521,872
1 room Cottage in Leptokarya, Greece
1 room Cottage
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale cottage under construction, with area of 100 sq.m, in Olympic cost. Cottage consist…
$84,934
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of one…
$201,159
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$193,093
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Kontariotissa, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Kontariotissa, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 253 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey house of 253 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Basement consists of one stor…
$88,718
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Plaka Litochorou, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Plaka Litochorou, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of one …
$257,805
1 room Cottage in Leptokarya, Greece
1 room Cottage
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 0-storey house of 450 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A magnific…
$279,387
Cottage 1 bedroom in Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey house of 225 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of one…
$726,083
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Platamonas, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Platamonas, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$782,807
