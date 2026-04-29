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Seaview Cottages for Sale in Corinth, Greece

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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of…
$791,075
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Corinth, Greece

with Mountain view
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