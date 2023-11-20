UAE
Residential properties for sale in Corinth, Greece
apartments
5
houses
28
33 properties total found
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Kineta, Greece
5
2
125 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€230,000
4 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Kineta, Greece
6
2
138 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 138 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
€250,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Alepochori, Greece
3
1
60 m²
1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
€190,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Kineta, Greece
3
215 m²
2
For sale apartment of 215 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
€2,30M
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Alepochori, Greece
4
2
134 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 134 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€210,000
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Alepochori, Greece
2
1
75 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
€127,000
Villa 5 room villa
Kineta, Greece
5
4
234 m²
Villa for sale in Attica, Kineta, total area of 234 sq.m, (134 sq.m. ground floor + 100 sq.m…
€550,000
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms
Kineta, Greece
4
4
600 m²
Property Code: 1353 - FOR SALE 4 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 600 sq.m, 3 levels Megar…
€6,50M
3 room apartment with Bedrooms, with patio
Alepochori, Greece
3
2
115 m²
Ref: 195 - Schinos Alepochoriou SALE Stone Maisonette on 2 levels with 3 Bedrooms, 1 Livingr…
€210,000
Villa Villa with sea view
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
1
1 120 m²
1
For sale 5-storey villa of 1120 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists of . Th…
Price on request
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Alepochori, Greece
1
130 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground fl…
€200,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Alepochori, Greece
4
1
155 m²
3
For sale under construction maisonette of 155 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€180,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Kineta, Greece
7
2
300 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
€700,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
3
1
90 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€130,000
Townhouse with sea view, with furnishings
Porto Germeno, Greece
1
315 m²
1
Three maisonettes are under construction located in the coastal region of Attica - Alepohori…
€200,000
Townhouse with furnishings
Alepochori, Greece
1
400 m²
1
We offer for sale a maisonette of 400sq.m with a land plot of 2.000sq.m, it is located withi…
€370,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Porto Germeno, Greece
4
2
190 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
€285,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Kato Assos, Greece
7
5
400 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€800,000
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Kineta, Greece
1
320 m²
1
There is provided for sale a 2-storey detached house of 320 sq.m in the town of Kineta, whic…
€225,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Kineta, Greece
6
3
180 m²
1
For sale under construction maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 leve…
€270,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kineta, Greece
3
1
290 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 290 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of . The grou…
€500,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kato Assos, Greece
4
2
175 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 175 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 4 levels. T…
€250,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kato Assos, Greece
3
1
65 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€110,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kato Assos, Greece
3
3
145 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 145 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 4 levels. T…
€180,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Kineta, Greece
8
3
240 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 storeroo…
€580,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Porto Germeno, Greece
1
800 m²
1
Villla Sofia is perfect location for your dream holiday at the sunny Porto Germeno in Greece…
€3,00M
3 room cottage with furnishings
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
4
2
150 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€110,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kineta, Greece
4
2
148 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 148 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€310,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with furnishings
Kineta, Greece
9
5
400 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€1,75M
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Kineta, Greece
4
2
95 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 95 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor…
€180,000
Properties features in Corinth, Greece
