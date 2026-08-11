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Residential properties for sale in Corinth, Greece

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houses
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9 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of…
$791,075
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of …
$330,598
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
For sale maisonette of 85 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. G…
$247,949
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of one sto…
$519,512
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 251 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 251 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 2 bedroo…
$815,416
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2…
$472,283
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 63 m²
For sale apartment of 63 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the ground f…
$233,250
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 130 m²
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-bas…
$814,689
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 3
Beautiful furnished apartment on the beachFor sale is a unique new apartment of 100 m2 on th…
$335,837
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Agency
Your Invest Home
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues, Српски, Dutch

Properties features in Corinth, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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