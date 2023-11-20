Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Corinth

Residential properties for sale in Corinth, Greece

apartments
5
houses
28
33 properties total found
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Kineta, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€230,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
4 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Kineta, Greece
4 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 138 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
€250,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Alepochori, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Alepochori, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
€190,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Kineta, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale apartment of 215 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
€2,30M
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Alepochori, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Alepochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 134 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€210,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Alepochori, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Alepochori, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
€127,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa 5 room villa in Kineta, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Kineta, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 234 m²
Villa for sale in Attica, Kineta, total area of 234 sq.m, (134 sq.m. ground floor + 100 sq.m…
€550,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms in Kineta, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms
Kineta, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Property Code: 1353 - FOR SALE 4 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 600 sq.m, 3 levels Megar…
€6,50M
Leave a request
3 room apartment with Bedrooms, with patio in Alepochori, Greece
3 room apartment with Bedrooms, with patio
Alepochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Ref: 195 - Schinos Alepochoriou SALE Stone Maisonette on 2 levels with 3 Bedrooms, 1 Livingr…
€210,000
Leave a request
Villa Villa with sea view in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey villa of 1120 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists of . Th…
Price on request
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Alepochori, Greece
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Alepochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground fl…
€200,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Alepochori, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Alepochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction maisonette of 155 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€180,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Kineta, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
€700,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€130,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Townhouse with sea view, with furnishings in Porto Germeno, Greece
Townhouse with sea view, with furnishings
Porto Germeno, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 315 m²
Number of floors 1
Three maisonettes are under construction located in the coastal region of Attica - Alepohori…
€200,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Townhouse with furnishings in Alepochori, Greece
Townhouse with furnishings
Alepochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a maisonette of 400sq.m with a land plot of 2.000sq.m, it is located withi…
€370,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Porto Germeno, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Porto Germeno, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
€285,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Kato Assos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Kato Assos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€800,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Kineta, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a 2-storey detached house of 320 sq.m in the town of Kineta, whic…
€225,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Kineta, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 leve…
€270,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kineta, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 290 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of . The grou…
€500,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Kato Assos, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kato Assos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 175 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 4 levels. T…
€250,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Kato Assos, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kato Assos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€110,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Kato Assos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kato Assos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 145 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 4 levels. T…
€180,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Kineta, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 storeroo…
€580,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Porto Germeno, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Porto Germeno, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
Villla Sofia is perfect location for your dream holiday at the sunny Porto Germeno in Greece…
€3,00M
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room cottage with furnishings in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€110,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Kineta, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 148 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€310,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with furnishings in Kineta, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with furnishings
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€1,75M
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings in Kineta, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 95 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor…
€180,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr

Properties features in Corinth, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
