Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Central Greece
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Sea view

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Central Greece, Greece

Municipality of Chalkida
4
Karystos Municipality
4
Demotike Enoteta Thespieon
3
Aliartos-Thespies Municipality
3
Show more
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
15 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kamena Vourla Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kamena Vourla Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 111 sq.meters in central Greece . The maisonette has 2 levels. 2nd fl…
$389,316
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Dorida Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Dorida Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in central Greece . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-b…
$151,343
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Artaki, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Artaki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. 2nd…
$240,061
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Hrisso, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Hrisso, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 151 sq.meters in central Greece . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground…
$266,155
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Kamena Vourla Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Kamena Vourla Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in central Greece . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-b…
$260,936
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Karystos, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Karystos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. Sem…
$120,030
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse in Delphi Municipality, Greece
Townhouse
Delphi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 0 sq.meters in Arachova . The maisonette has one level. A magnificent…
$3,39M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Karystos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Karystos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. Gro…
$333,998
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Lokroi Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 136 sq.meters in central Greece . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground…
$281,811
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Epanochori, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Epanochori, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. Gro…
$313,123
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Nea Artaki, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nea Artaki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 132 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. 6th…
$469,684
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Nea Artaki, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Nea Artaki, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 3 levels. Gro…
$448,810
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Lokroi Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in central Greece . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-ba…
$187,874
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 207 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 207 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor c…
$383,576
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kymi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kymi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 196 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. Gro…
$198,311
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Central Greece, Greece

with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go