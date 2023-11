Artemida, Greece

from €190,000

AGIOS NIKOLAOS ARTEMIDA, PLOT 355 SQ.M. WITH AN OLD DETACHED HOUSE OF 55 SQ.M. AMENITIES WITHIN THE PLOT AND CAN BE RENOVATED FOR A HOLIDAY HOME. IT IS ALSO A VALUABLE PLOT FOR A NEW HOME IN THE BEST AREA OF ARTEMIDA WITH A VERY GOOD DEVELOPMENT PROSPECT OF ALL INFRASTRUCTURES. IT COULD ALSO BECOME A PROFESSIONAL ROOF BECAUSE OF ITS LOCATION ON THE CENTRAL ROAD JOINING ARTEMIDA AND RAFI TO ASPHALT. WITH SD 0.4 AND SC 70%LEGALIZATION 300 METERS FROM THE SEA.