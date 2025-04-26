Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Argolis Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Ermionida
14
Municipal Unit of Kranidi
10
Municipality of Nafplio
4
Municipal Unit of Ermioni
4
6 properties total found
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . A magnificent view of the …
$839,720
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 198 m²
Floor -1
For sale 3-storey house of 198 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of one WC. G…
$321,583
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 272 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 272 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . A view …
$134,106
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 203 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor co…
$1,05M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Semi-basement c…
$370,529
Cottage 5 rooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Extras included with the property: garden
$452,608
