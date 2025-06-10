Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Argolis Regional Unit, Greece

1 bedroom apartment in Iria, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Iria, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/3
EXCLUSIVE PROPERTY OF OUR OFFICE. On the beach of Iria and just 100 m from the sea, a 50 sq.…
$111,749
2 bedroom apartment in Nafplio, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the 1st floo…
$292,248
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern complex of villas close to the beach, Ermioni, Greece We offer luminous villas with …
$826,506
