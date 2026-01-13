Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. North Rhine-Westphalia
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany

Dusseldorf
54
Essen
8
Duisburg
15
Gelsenkirchen
6
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Essen, Germany
2 bedroom apartment
Essen, Germany
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Floor 2
Modern 3-room apartment with a balcony and a garage in Essen-Steele 205.000 € + 3.57% 45276 …
$238,519
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ELEMENTA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go

Property types in North Rhine-Westphalia

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany

with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go