Apartments with garden for sale in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany

3 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Solingen, Germany
3 bedroom apartment
Solingen, Germany
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Floor 1
Exclusive 190 m² loft in a historic factory building with two terraces in Solingen Discover …
$858,670
Leave a request


Agency
ELEMENTA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Telegram Write in Telegram
5 bedroom apartment in Duisburg, Germany
5 bedroom apartment
Duisburg, Germany
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Floor 5
Package sale: two fully renovated apartments in Duisburg (Ruhrort) - near the Rhine! Total a…
$407,228
Leave a request


Agency
ELEMENTA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Essen, Germany
1 bedroom apartment
Essen, Germany
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 2
Attention to future owners! For sale is a cozy 2.5-room apartment with a balcony in one of t…
$168,709
Leave a request


Agency
ELEMENTA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Telegram Write in Telegram
