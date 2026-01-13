Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany

2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Solingen, Germany
3 bedroom apartment
Solingen, Germany
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Floor 1
Exclusive 190 m² loft in a historic factory building with two terraces in Solingen Discover …
$858,670
5 bedroom apartment in Duisburg, Germany
5 bedroom apartment
Duisburg, Germany
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Floor 5
Package sale: two fully renovated apartments in Duisburg (Ruhrort) - near the Rhine! Total a…
$407,228
Property types in North Rhine-Westphalia

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
