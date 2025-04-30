Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

Batumi
598
Chakvi
10
Kobuleti
6
11 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 5
Description In Batumi, on Zurab Gorgiladze Street, in the very center, a luxurious apartme…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Our Latest AWARD WINNING Deal In Booming Batumi - Fully Furnished, Oversized, Sea View Apart…
$128,000
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
The Redland Property Group Ltd
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
3 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 281 m²
Floor 4
The cottage complex is located in an elite environmentally friendly recreation area with a d…
$238,425
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 13
a premium class complex, which combines 108 apartments built according to European standards…
$81,060
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 7/19
The exclusive investment complex, Piazza Residence, is located in the city's most prestigiou…
Price on request
Penthouse in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse
Batumi, Georgia
Area 720 m²
Floor 21/21
We offer you a unique opportunity to purchase real estate in one of the most sought-after lo…
$581,000
Apartment in Batumi, Georgia
Apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Area 68 m²
Floor 4/7
Buy an apartment at the best price and investing !!! Buy an apartment 200 meters from the …
$88,530
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 7
Продается потрясающая, большая квартира с прямым панорамным видом на море, который никто и н…
$350,000
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 24
For sale spacious apartment with designer renovation  Agmashenebeli 1, 14th floor, 107 sq. m…
$147,000
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 15/26
A chic apartment with a direct view of the sea! The premium class complex is located 5 minut…
$50,500
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
After months of research we have finally found the next amazing deal in Booming Batumi, just…
$56,062
