Studios for Sale in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

Studio apartment To archive
378 properties total found
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Gonio, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Gonio, Georgia
Rooms 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 4/4
€33,690
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Gonio, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Gonio, Georgia
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 6/6
€33,617
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 20/20
€25,479
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 15/16
€54,495
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Kobuleti, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 27/28
€41,812
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Adlia, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 38/38
€33,347
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 10/18
€52,811
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Chakvi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 12
The Dream Residence is a new masterpiece project in the coastal paradise of Chakvi, Batumi. …
€25,927
Agency
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Number of floors 22
€48,507
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Area 33 m²
Number of floors 24
€96,649
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 15/40
 Calligraphy Towers By Grand Maison Premium Apartments in Batumi, Georgia / HAMPTON BY HILTO…
€39,881
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Write us for any questions!!!
€41,362
Agency
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
The brand new complex CUBE is a perfect combination of luxury, style, and elegance, develope…
€65,376
Agency
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
A brand new complex OVAL, developed by Metropol in Batumi, is where your dreams of owning an…
€56,089
Agency
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
A brand new complex OVAL, developed by Metropol in Batumi, is where your dreams of owning an…
€59,276
Agency
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3
€102,521
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 45
€94,108
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 6/37
€34,964
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 4/8
€39,153
Agency
AVANGARD
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 4/29
€32,156
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with parking in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with parking
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 9/12
€23,915
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with parking in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with parking
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 5/12
€20,959
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with parking in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with parking
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 7/12
€20,009
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with parking in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with parking
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
€21,787
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with parking in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with parking
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 16
€24,093
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with parking in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with parking
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 7
€21,738
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with parking in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with parking
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 11
€19,476
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 4/6
€46,228
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 4/6
€44,928
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 3/12
€32,506
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文

