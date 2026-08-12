Studios for Sale in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

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Studio-apartments in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

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Batumi
150
Kobuleti
21
Chakvi
11
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1 219 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 17/19
❗️Urgent sale ❗️Unique Lot - Studio with Premium Complex - La Batumi Familia : Eliava 32EGen…
$39,900
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Chakvi, Georgia
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Chakvi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$126,684
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$114,022
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$112,040
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
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Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 29/54
✨ Alliance Privilege – life at the height of the sea!Spacious studio for sale in one of the …
$100,000
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FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 20/25
For sale a cozy studio with direct sea views in the elite residential complex NBG Panorama.T…
$64,000
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 7/18
The studio is for sale in the OPTIMA complex under construction in a black frame with a scre…
$45,000
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FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kobuleti, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 30/36
Renaissance by Alliance is Alliance Group’;s newest, innovative sports and wellness project …
$281,248
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Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Kobuleti, Georgia
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 11/36
Renaissance by Alliance is the region's first sports and wellness development, located in th…
$215,558
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kobuleti, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 11/36
Renaissance by Alliance is the region's first sports and wellness development, located in th…
$111,843
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Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Kobuleti, Georgia
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 30/36
Renaissance by Alliance is the region's first sports and wellness development, located in th…
$281,248
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
We will help you to safely and profitably buy property near the sea in Batumi.We will help w…
$21,615
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RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 5
Mortgages for foreign nationals!An excellent option for investment, personal residence and r…
$33,500
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RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
We will help you to safely and profitably buy property near the sea in Batumi.We will help w…
$65,550
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RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
We will help you to safely and profitably buy property near the sea in Batumi.We will help w…
$90,000
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RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Life by the sea where nature meets comfort: Your perfect home in Solo ResidenceBatumi, Chakv…
$29,222
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 6
Spacious studio for sale in a new residential complex on New Boulevard.White House is a 30-s…
$43,000
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 12
Studio apartment for sale in ORBI Beach Tower.Area: 28 m2, 12 floor.Apartment with renovatio…
$42,000
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 15
Apartment for sale with sea views in Rainbow complex.Area: 27.1 m2, 15 floor.The apartment i…
$50,000
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 3
Sale of the studio in the elite residential complex White Sales.   Square: 31 m2, 3rd fl…
$63,000
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Sea Zone is a premium residential and investment complex in Batumi, 50 meters from the sea, …
$43,200
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 2/6
Citron Orange is a new luxury residential complex, which is located in the area of New Boule…
$35,100
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Felicia residential complex is the embodiment of modern comfort and luxury in one of the mos…
$30,495
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Lux Residence is a new residential complex consisting of a 20-storey building located 400 me…
$35,000
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Life by the sea where nature meets comfort: Your perfect home in Solo ResidenceBatumi, Chakv…
$29,222
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
GWG Batumi is a premium residential complex located in Batumi, 500 meters from the sea, in t…
$40,965
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
We will help you to safely and profitably buy property near the sea in Batumi.We will help w…
$21,615
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
We will help you to safely and profitably buy property near the sea in Batumi.We will help w…
$42,560
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
We will help you to safely and profitably buy property near the sea in Batumi.We will help w…
$22,032
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Park Tower is a luxurious multifunctional five-star hotel complex. Park Tower - comfortable …
$48,533
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский

Properties features in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
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Luxury
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