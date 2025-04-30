Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

Batumi
598
Chakvi
10
Kobuleti
6
371 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 2
The first Batumi hotel residence with a full -fledged infrastructure for   the whole family!…
$98,800
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2
The new residential complex of the premium of the hotel type. on the first line of the Bla…
$56,640
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 7
Date of construction - May 2022 Date of completion of construction - December 2024 Apart…
$79,124
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 5/26
multifunctional   residential complex   consisting of 26 floors located in   tourist area. T…
$48,400
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 8
internal interest -free installments until December 2024 The first stage of sales is open!…
$77,498
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Exclusive version of luxury housing only for you! We present your attention, a complex by…
$52,205
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 11
A residential complex on the Black Sea. Located a few kilometers from the center of Batumi i…
$63,000
Apartment in Batumi, Georgia
Apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Area 28 m²
A cozy apartment is sold on the 12th floor with an area of ​​28 m2. This is a great option…
$40,086
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 4/29
Where the luxury meets innovation. Thanks to the parks on the roof and on the ground floor, …
$51,768
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 25/27
For sale compact studio in the residential complex "New boulevard" in the final stage of con…
$23,700
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3/15
Boulevard Point 15-story apart-hotel on New Boulevard 300 meters from the sea The comple…
$75,439
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 8/21
The start of sales in the ecologically clean area of ​​Batumi, on New Boulevard, 400 meters …
$39,710
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 8
Multifunctional residential complex of premium class, a world-class project with modern infr…
$46,280
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 10
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/22
Combining the privacy of an apartment with the amenities and services of a hotel. Ideal for …
$31,205
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 3/12
Apartments for living and investment. The 12-story residential and investment complex. the…
$37,387
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 13/17
The first residential and healthcare complex of premium in Georgia. This is a small resort…
$73,112
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 4/15
A new unique project in the resort, the construction of which is carried out a few meters fr…
$121,500
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 4/45
Premium apartments in Batumi, Georgia / HAMPTON BY HILTON.The complex consists of 3 skyscrap…
$50,660
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 29
The multifunctional premium complex is located on the new Boulevard 180 meters from the sea …
$48,307
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 1/29
A luxury seaside residential complex, surrounded by an oasis of palm trees and rich flora an…
$37,175
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/30
residential complex   Batumi is an exceptional project located in the very center of the res…
$63,618
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Welcome to the modern residential complex, which will be the perfect place for your comforta…
$70,812
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 21/40
reliable investment in the world brand complex     under the control of the world-known ho…
$56,900
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 5
Welcome to the beautiful city of Batumi - one of the most popular tourist destinations in Ge…
$56,000
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 3
Elite residential building with its own beach and restaurant on the seashore in Batumi! Al…
$39,390
Apartment in Batumi, Georgia
Apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Area 27 m²
$77,280
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 11/19
Sales Start! The best and most profitable prices! Do not miss your chance to acquire your dr…
$67,040
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 7/15
15-story apart-hotel on the new Boulevard 300 meters from the sea The complex includes: …
$72,881
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5
Exclusive proposal near the sea itself. installment plan up to 2 years! apartments with …
$69,480
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 7
Want to live in luxurious apartments on the Black Sea? Then get an apartment in Batumi - a u…
$41,850
