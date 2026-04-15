Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  4. Residential
  5. Multilevel apartments

Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

Batumi
7
Multilevel apartments Delete
Clear all
9 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 485 m²
Floor 19/19
For sale is a bright, spacious five or six-room apartment, on the 19th floor of the Subtropi…
$578,000
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 4 rooms in Batumi, Georgia
Multilevel apartments 4 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 1/3
The X2 Home residential complex is the embodiment of modern trends in architecture and desig…
$295,388
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Floor 4/5
Wyndham Grand 5*, a luxury 5-story club-type complex with All-Inclusive & Ultra All-Inclusiv…
Price on request
Leave a request
CoexCoex
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 4/5
Wyndham Grand 5*, a luxury 5-story club-type complex with All-Inclusive & Ultra All-Inclusiv…
$365,900
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 4/5
Wyndham Grand 5*, a luxury 5-story club-type complex with All-Inclusive & Ultra All-Inclusiv…
$75,250
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 4 rooms in Batumi, Georgia
Multilevel apartments 4 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 1/3
The X2 Home residential complex is the embodiment of modern trends in architecture and desig…
$246,456
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
Nils OttNils Ott
Multilevel apartments 4 rooms in Batumi, Georgia
Multilevel apartments 4 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 1/3
The X2 Home residential complex is the embodiment of modern trends in architecture and desig…
$256,725
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 4/5
Wyndham Grand 5*, a luxury 5-story club-type complex with All-Inclusive & Ultra All-Inclusiv…
Price on request
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 734 m²
Floor 19/19
For sale is a bright, spacious five-six-room apartment with a view, on the 19th floor of the…
$629,500
Leave a request

Properties features in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go