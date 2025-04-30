Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Georgia
  3. Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

Batumi
598
Chakvi
10
Kobuleti
6
907 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
SMG Palace - a 13 -storey residential complex that is located in the first line of the sea. …
$58,000
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 15/20
A spacious apartment is sold in Batumi with 2 bedrooms and a sea view! Parking place as a …
$105,000
Close
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 6
A spacious studio in a new residential complex on New Boulevard is sold. White House – A 3…
$43,000
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 15/18
Apartment 2+1 is sold in the new BI Residence.   Square: 66.3 m2, 15th floor.   The …
$73,500
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 8/20
Sale of an apartment with a separate bedroom. The apartment of the apartment opens a view …
$66,000
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 11/20
A apartment with a separate bedroom on the first line from the sea is sold!   Square: 41…
$63,000
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/12
Tekto Rakurs is a new, special residential complex in Chakvi resort, located only 50 meters …
$57,915
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Tekto Franco is a modern residential complex with a developed infrastructure, offering a com…
$124,344
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 9
Palm Residence Located by the Great -Moryavilnoye Bulvar. First Linius of the Mount. Di…
$58,513
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 2
The first Batumi hotel residence with a full -fledged infrastructure for   the whole family!…
$98,800
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 12/25
Wyndham Deluxe is a 5-star hotel complex with an international management company. The compl…
$81,766
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 7/15
Want to live in luxurious apartments on the Black Sea? Then get an apartment in Batumi - a u…
$52,240
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 12/13
$82,887
Close
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2
The new residential complex of the premium of the hotel type. on the first line of the Bla…
$56,640
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 7/15
A new unique project in the resort, the construction of which is carried out a few meters fr…
$61,200
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 4/5
Garden Residence is a luxury 5* hotel complex with All-inclusive services from Wyndham. The …
$556,678
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 7
Date of construction - May 2022 Date of completion of construction - December 2024 Apart…
$79,124
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Floor 5/15
The Green Collection is a business-class complex located near the Batumi Botanical Garden. T…
$363,101
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 8/13
Batumi   View   – New Minor -functional derivative complexes, located a 20 -meter -tank -me…
$96,396
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 14/14
2+1 apartment for sale in the eco-complex Tropical Garden Spacious apartment with modern re…
$230,559
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 5/26
multifunctional   residential complex   consisting of 26 floors located in   tourist area. T…
$48,400
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 9
multifunctional premium residential complex, world-class project with modern infrastructure.…
$44,800
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 8
internal interest -free installments until December 2024 The first stage of sales is open!…
$77,498
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Exclusive version of luxury housing only for you! We present your attention, a complex by…
$52,205
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/5
LCD   in Shekveti – A new building designed in a modern style with spacious apartments of im…
$121,904
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/15
The Green Collection is a business-class complex located near the Batumi Botanical Garden. T…
$294,360
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 8
Life is too short to live in boring housing! Imagine a modern residential complex where you …
$40,250
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 11
A residential complex on the Black Sea. Located a few kilometers from the center of Batumi i…
$63,000
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 4/29
Where the luxury meets innovation. Thanks to the parks on the roof and on the ground floor, …
$51,768
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1
The new project from Batumi Investment. The prices are indicated in the black frame. This …
$50,140
