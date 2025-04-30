Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 8/18
Spacious apartment with direct sea views and park in the White Sails complex. Area of 77.6 m…
$170,000
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 7/27
Botanical Garden The complex is surrendered. 27 -storey complex Hoosyes -beautiful Ko…
$73,176
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Our Latest AWARD WINNING Deal In Booming Batumi - Fully Furnished, Oversized, Sea View Apart…
$128,000
Condo 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Condo 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 20/20
ბათუმის ცენტრალურ უბანში, "Gumbati Group"-ის საცხოვრებელ კომპლექსში იყიდება თანამედროვე აპარ…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 7/29
Studio apartment in the residential complex Park-Tower is for sale. Apartment area is 37 sq.…
$41,491
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 7/19
The exclusive investment complex, Piazza Residence, is located in the city's most prestigiou…
Price on request
Condo 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Condo 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Floor 20/20
A modern apartment with stunning panoramic views of the sea and the city is for sale in the …
$291,165
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
After months of research we have finally found the next amazing deal in Booming Batumi, just…
$56,062
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 5/17
💫Apartment for profitable investment or accommodation🔥With 100% payment, there is a discount…
$32,580
