Realting.com
Georgia
Residential
Autonomous Republic of Adjara
Penthouses
Penthouses for sale in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia
Penthouse
Clear all
21 property total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Penthouse 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Batumi, Georgia
4
2
151 m²
6/6
Club House — luxury family residences with panoramic sea views. The infrastructure of the co…
€264,055
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Batumi, Georgia
4
2
144 m²
6/6
Club House — luxury family residences with panoramic sea views. The infrastructure of the co…
€264,965
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
3
1
94 m²
5/5
Garden Residence is a luxury 5* hotel complex with All-inclusive services from Wyndham. The …
€280,963
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
2
2
127 m²
5/5
Garden Residence is a luxury 5* hotel complex with All-inclusive services from Wyndham. The …
€380,214
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
2
2
87 m²
5/5
Garden Residence is a luxury 5* hotel complex with All-inclusive services from Wyndham. The …
€260,574
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
3
1
137 m²
5/5
Garden Residence is a luxury 5* hotel complex with All-inclusive services from Wyndham. The …
€411,999
Recommend
Leave a request
Look for
New buildings
on Realting.com
Go
Penthouse 2 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
2
2
94 m²
5/5
Garden Residence is a luxury 5* hotel complex with All-inclusive services from Wyndham. The …
€281,263
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
4
2
148 m²
5/5
Garden Residence is a luxury 5* hotel complex with All-inclusive services from Wyndham. The …
€425,193
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
3
2
131 m²
5/5
Garden Residence is a luxury 5* hotel complex with All-inclusive services from Wyndham. The …
€391,909
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
3
2
118 m²
5/5
Garden Residence is a luxury 5* hotel complex with All-inclusive services from Wyndham. The …
€355,026
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
3
2
5/5
Garden Residence is a luxury 5* hotel complex with All-inclusive services from Wyndham. The …
€397,605
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
3
2
128 m²
5/5
Garden Residence is a luxury 5* hotel complex with All-inclusive services from Wyndham. The …
€384,113
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
2
2
112 m²
5/5
Garden Residence is a luxury 5* hotel complex with All-inclusive services from Wyndham. The …
€336,736
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
4
300 m²
8
€450,714
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Penthouse 4 rooms
Gonio, Georgia
4
2
94 m²
2/5
€247,419
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Batumi, Georgia
4
2
200 m²
15/15
Mziuri Gardens is a new unique project at the Mahinjauri resort, which is being built a few …
€291,371
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Penthouse with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
720 m²
21/21
We offer you a unique opportunity to purchase real estate in one of the most popular places …
€529,020
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Penthouse 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Batumi, Georgia
5
7
590 m²
31/31
Penthouse for sale in the Best Western Premier complex — Batumi. The penthouse is located o…
€719,321
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Batumi, Georgia
4
4
258 m²
31/31
Penthouse for sale in the Best Western Premier complex — Batumi. The penthouse is located o…
€409,740
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Batumi, Georgia
3
3
332 m²
31/31
Penthouse for sale in the Best Western Premier complex — Batumi. The penthouse is located o…
€409,740
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Batumi, Georgia
798 m²
19/20
Whole 19th floor for sale Cheaper than retail price by 20% Cost increase by 20% by Ap…
€590,025
Recommend
Leave a request
