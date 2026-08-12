Penthouses for sale in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

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Penthouses in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

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Batumi
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17 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
Floor 3/5
Wyndham Grand 5*, a luxury 5-story club-type complex with All-Inclusive & Ultra All-Inclusiv…
Price on request
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 5/5
Wyndham Grand 5*, a luxury 5-story club-type complex with All-Inclusive & Ultra All-Inclusiv…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Floor 5/5
Wyndham Grand 5*, a luxury 5-story club-type complex with All-Inclusive & Ultra All-Inclusiv…
Price on request
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 5/5
Wyndham Grand 5*, a luxury 5-story club-type complex with All-Inclusive & Ultra All-Inclusiv…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 5/5
Wyndham Grand 5*, a luxury 5-story club-type complex with All-Inclusive & Ultra All-Inclusiv…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 5/5
Wyndham Grand 5*, a luxury 5-story club-type complex with All-Inclusive & Ultra All-Inclusiv…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 5/5
Wyndham Grand 5*, a luxury 5-story club-type complex with All-Inclusive & Ultra All-Inclusiv…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 5/5
Wyndham Grand 5*, a luxury 5-story club-type complex with All-Inclusive & Ultra All-Inclusiv…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 5/5
Wyndham Grand 5*, a luxury 5-story club-type complex with All-Inclusive & Ultra All-Inclusiv…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 5/5
Wyndham Grand 5*, a luxury 5-story club-type complex with All-Inclusive & Ultra All-Inclusiv…
$528,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 137 m²
Floor 5/5
Wyndham Grand 5*, a luxury 5-story club-type complex with All-Inclusive & Ultra All-Inclusiv…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 5/5
Wyndham Grand 5*, a luxury 5-story club-type complex with All-Inclusive & Ultra All-Inclusiv…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Floor 6/6
Club House — luxury family residences with panoramic sea views. The infrastructure of the co…
$344,500
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 2/5
$271,730
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Penthouse in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse
Batumi, Georgia
Area 798 m²
Floor 19/20
Whole 19th floor for sale Cheaper than retail price by 20% Cost increase by 20% by April…
$648,000
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Floor 6/6
Club House — luxury family residences with panoramic sea views. The infrastructure of the co…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 5/5
Garden Residence is a luxury 5* hotel complex with All-inclusive services from Wyndham. The …
Price on request
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Properties features in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

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