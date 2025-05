The new house consists of 51 apartments from 2 to 4 rooms, a garden inside the yard and a parking.

Glazed tiles 45x45 cm

Smooth painting of walls and ceilings in all rooms

Tiles on all walls of bathrooms up to 2 m high

The bathroom is equipped with a cabinet, a mirror, a light strip and a heated towel rail

Electric shutters on the large bay window of the living room

Windows with double insulated glazing

Interior doors with modern design

The entrance door is equipped with a 5-point A2P security lock

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The house is located 200 meters from the tram stop, not far from the port and the old town. In the area you will find a vibrant commercial life, schools, cultural spaces, sports facilities and universities. In 10 minutes you can walk to the train station, and the airport is only half an hour by tram.