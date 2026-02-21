Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Metropolitan France
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Metropolitan France, France

Cannes
18
Bordeaux
14
Antibes
8
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur
110
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Nice, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Nice, France
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Area 368 m²
NICE - Mont Boron Very beautiful modern villa built in 2014 of approximately 250m2 on a plot…
$5,80M
Leave a request
Chalet 10 bedrooms in Megeve, France
Chalet 10 bedrooms
Megeve, France
Rooms 17
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive chalet located in Mezheva in Mont D'Arbua France. Just an hour by car from Geneva.…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Villefranche sur Mer, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Villefranche sur Mer, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
For the nature lovers only! In the most beautiful and exclusive area of French Riviera, all …
$1,54M
Leave a request
Otium DevelopmentOtium Development
3 bedroom house in Aspremont, France
3 bedroom house
Aspremont, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
ASPROMONT/GAIRAUT Superb ultra contemporary semi-detached villa of 150 m² built in 2021 with…
$1,28M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Nice, France
5 bedroom house
Nice, France
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
Prestigious house with panoramic view of the Bay of Angels. Located in the prestigious Parc …
$4,77M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Saint Jean Cap Ferrat, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Saint Jean Cap Ferrat, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Luxurious modern villa ideally located in the prestigious Mont Boron area close to Cap Ferra…
$7,24M
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Cannes, France
6 bedroom house
Cannes, France
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Area 400 m²
Vente Villa Luxe avec Vue Panoramique, Cannes Californie EXCLUSIVITE. Le summum du style, de…
$7,53M
Leave a request

Property types in Metropolitan France

villas
castles
mansions

Properties features in Metropolitan France, France

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go