Houses for sale in Thonon-les-Bains, France

4 properties total found
7 bedroom house in Thonon-les-Bains, France
7 bedroom house
Thonon-les-Bains, France
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 3
Amazing lakefront property in Thonon-Les-Bains area! Near the Port of Rives and the Corze…
$2,68M
3 bedroom house in Thonon-les-Bains, France
3 bedroom house
Thonon-les-Bains, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 3
This is a modern home with amazing lake views! The house was built with premium materials a…
$1,05M
5 bedroom house in Evian-les-Bains, France
5 bedroom house
Evian-les-Bains, France
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 3
Situated in the town of Évian-les-Bains, close to the Neuvecelle town center and just a few …
$1,07M
4 bedroom house in Thonon-les-Bains, France
4 bedroom house
Thonon-les-Bains, France
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 274 m²
Number of floors 3
Absolutely astonishing new modern villa with lakeviews! Located in Thonon-les-Bains, clos…
Price on request
Properties features in Thonon-les-Bains, France

Cheap
Luxury
