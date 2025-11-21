Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Metropolitan France
  4. Residential
  5. Mansion

Mansions for sale in Metropolitan France, France

Mansion Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Mansion 8 bedrooms in Paris, France
Mansion 8 bedrooms
Paris, France
Rooms 25
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 900 m²
Price on request
Leave a request
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Beautiful mansion from 1900, completely renovated, 250 sqm, 10 minutes walk from the city ce…
$1,84M
Leave a request
Mansion in Rouen, France
Mansion
Rouen, France
Large 11-bedroom old-style mansion on a 3.7 hectare plot located between Deauville and Rouen
$1,59M
Leave a request
Ness Wii MarketNess Wii Market
Mansion 7 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Mansion 7 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 000 m²
An exclusive stately Belle-Époque style residence that offers privacy, first-class services …
$25,44M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Metropolitan France, France

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go