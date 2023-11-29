Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Residential
  4. Metropolitan France
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Metropolitan France, France

Villa To archive
Clear all
815 properties total found
Villa 5 rooms in Mougins, France
Villa 5 rooms
Mougins, France
Rooms 5
Area 116 m²
€840,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms in Nice, France
Villa 6 rooms
Nice, France
Rooms 6
Area 141 m²
€920,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Villa in Metropolitan France, France
Villa
Metropolitan France, France
Area 900 m²
€9,80M
Leave a request
Villa in Metropolitan France, France
Villa
Metropolitan France, France
Area 855 m²
€13,90M
Leave a request
Villa in Metropolitan France, France
Villa
Metropolitan France, France
Area 1 630 m²
€19,90M
Leave a request
Villa in Metropolitan France, France
Villa
Metropolitan France, France
Area 1 000 m²
€13,75M
Leave a request
Villa 18 rooms in Paris, France
Villa 18 rooms
Paris, France
Rooms 18
Area 1 000 m²
€29,00M
Leave a request
Villa 6 rooms in Villeneuve-Loubet, France
Villa 6 rooms
Villeneuve-Loubet, France
Rooms 6
Area 200 m²
Charming villa in the most beautiful indoor and secure residence — Les Hauts de Vaugrenier, …
€2,30M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 rooms in Antibes, France
Villa 5 rooms
Antibes, France
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
Villa with an area of 160 m. Garden area — 700 m. Heated pool. On the ground floor — living …
€1,79M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 7 rooms in Beaulieu-sur-Mer, France
Villa 7 rooms
Beaulieu-sur-Mer, France
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Beautiful villa of 200 m2 in a closed residence in the center of Bolyo-sur-Mer. The villa c…
€2,70M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 rooms in Antibes, France
Villa 5 rooms
Antibes, France
Rooms 5
Beautiful villa on Cap d`Antibes with sea views. Large garden with pool and jacuzzi. The vil…
€4,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 7 rooms in Beaulieu-sur-Mer, France
Villa 7 rooms
Beaulieu-sur-Mer, France
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Beautiful villa of 200 m2 in a closed residence in the center of Bolyo-sur-Mer. The villa c…
€2,70M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Villa in Metropolitan France, France
Villa
Metropolitan France, France
Area 1 300 m²
France Cote d'Azur 3 villas with beach A unique facility on the Cote d'Az…
€58,00M
Leave a request
Villa in Metropolitan France, France
Villa
Metropolitan France, France
Area 800 m²
France Provence region Proven style villa Elegant Proven style villa in t…
€7,50M
Leave a request
Villa in Metropolitan France, France
Villa
Metropolitan France, France
Area 1 022 m²
France Cote d'Azur Villa with park 8800m2 One of the most elegant villas …
€59,00M
Leave a request
Villa in Metropolitan France, France
Villa
Metropolitan France, France
Area 880 m²
France Cote d'Azur Villa with 1.6 ha park A unique modern villa on the h…
€12,80M
Leave a request
Villa in Metropolitan France, France
Villa
Metropolitan France, France
Area 880 m²
France Cote d'Azur Villa 5 min from Monaco A rare offer. Ultra-moder…
€18,55M
Leave a request
Villa in Metropolitan France, France
Villa
Metropolitan France, France
Area 550 m²
France Cote d'Azur Villa near Monaco Wonderful villa in the style of & qu…
€20,50M
Leave a request
Villa in Metropolitan France, France
Villa
Metropolitan France, France
Area 2 000 m²
France Cote d'Azur Cannes Villa estate Unique object for the Cote d'Az…
€29,00M
Leave a request
Villa in Metropolitan France, France
Villa
Metropolitan France, France
Area 550 m²
France Rhone Alps Region Lake Geneva Villa with beach Very rare offer! …
€7,40M
Leave a request
Villa in Metropolitan France, France
Villa
Metropolitan France, France
Area 1 000 m²
France Cote d'Azur Villa with beautiful views Luxury villa in the Floren…
€17,00M
Leave a request
Villa in Metropolitan France, France
Villa
Metropolitan France, France
Area 1 198 m²
France Cote d'Azur Villa estate near Monaco A unique object: one of the …
€19,30M
Leave a request
Villa in Metropolitan France, France
Villa
Metropolitan France, France
Area 730 m²
France Cote d'Azur Sea view villa Villa Estate, Villa - Country House in…
€24,90M
Leave a request
Villa in Metropolitan France, France
Villa
Metropolitan France, France
Area 416 m²
France Cote d'Azur Villa in Saint Tropez Charming Italian-style villa …
€17,50M
Leave a request
Villa in Metropolitan France, France
Villa
Metropolitan France, France
Area 750 m²
France Cote d'Azur Villa with 1.6 ha park Cozy chic neo-Provencal style …
€12,80M
Leave a request
Villa in Metropolitan France, France
Villa
Metropolitan France, France
Area 1 200 m²
France Cote d'Azur, Nice County 52ha estate Unique estate and territor…
€9,80M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sainte-Maxime, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sainte-Maxime, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Beautiful 5-room villa with swimming pool and sea view over the village of Saint-Tropez for …
€3,00M
Leave a request
Villa in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France
Villa
Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France
Ref. 052022-005 For those looking for French charm, this is it. This farm house of approx. 2…
€4,20M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 573 m²
REF: 062022-008. This striking Mid Century Modern villa offers breathtaking sea, Esterel and…
€4,95M
Leave a request
Villa 10 bedrooms in Grimaud, France
Villa 10 bedrooms
Grimaud, France
Bedrooms 10
Area 540 m²
In a gated community, not far from the beaches, family villa to be entirely renovated. The …
€3,07M
Leave a request

Properties features in Metropolitan France, France

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir