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Villas for sale in Metropolitan France, France

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Cannes
15
Bordeaux
11
Antibes
5
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur
96
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264 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Saint Jean Cap Ferrat, France
Villa 6 bedrooms
Saint Jean Cap Ferrat, France
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
Luxury villa for sale - Unique property a stone's throw from the Four Seasons Grand HotelDis…
Price on request
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Moyenne Corniche, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Moyenne Corniche, France
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 415 m²
A few minutes from Monaco — Exceptional villa in Eze with panoramic sea views Set in greener…
$4,68M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Villefranche sur Mer, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Villefranche sur Mer, France
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 8
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury Villa with Panoramic Views of Villefranche-sur-Mer Bay on the French Riviera – €9.95 …
$11,54M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa in Rue Edouard Perrichi, France
Villa
Rue Edouard Perrichi, France
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
Unique villa in Toulon — sea view and strategic location on the French Riviera On the hei…
$3,37M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 12 rooms in Avenue Sir Winston Churchill, France
Villa 12 rooms
Avenue Sir Winston Churchill, France
Rooms 12
Area 320 m²
Exceptional villa in Belle époque — style Panoramic views of Monaco and the Mediterranean Se…
$8,18M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Frejus, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 83 m²
| House
$539,127
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Saint Tropez, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Saint Tropez, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Provençal style architectural villa with panoramic sea views - closed Domaine de La PinèdeLo…
$4,16M
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Villa in Vence, France
Villa
Vence, France
Rare Opportunity – Extraordinary Value on the French RivieraElegant modern villa in Vence – …
$1,16M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Rue de Creil, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Rue de Creil, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 90 m²
Take advantage of our unique offers: a townhouse, townhouse or apartment that suits you. The…
$285,830
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Villeneuve Loubet, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Villeneuve Loubet, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 431 m²
Number of floors 2
This bright two-level villa is located in a guarded private estate in Vogrenje, Villeneuve-L…
$1,27M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Saint Jean Cap Ferrat, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Saint Jean Cap Ferrat, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat — Elegant neoclassical villa with panoramic views of the sea and the p…
Price on request
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Paris, France
Villa 6 bedrooms
Paris, France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Paris XVI – Villa MontmorenceAn exceptional asset in Paris’ most gated and prestigious priva…
$32,96M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Rue de Creil, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Rue de Creil, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 90 m²
Take advantage of our unique offers: a townhouse, townhouse or apartment that suits you. The…
$297,449
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Merignac, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Merignac, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 119 m²
| House
$691,337
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
Villa 6 bedrooms
Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
The Outstanding Villa on the First Coast Line of the Azure Coast is the New Standard of Ultr…
Price on request
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Mougins, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Mougins, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern bright villa with a living area of 320 square meters.m.Located in the prestigious res…
$1,52M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Angoulins, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Angoulins, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 92 m²
Discover our latest accommodation options! In the popular town of Angoulin-sur-Mer, 10 km f…
$446,174
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bouillargues, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bouillargues, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 79 m²
To live or invest in Bouillard, allow yourself to enjoy our new program of type 4 houses wit…
$319,526
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Cap dAil, France
Villa 7 bedrooms
Cap dAil, France
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 506 m²
Number of floors 4
Sale of mansions in Cap d’Ai with panoramic sea views, a 5-minute drive to Monaco. The mansi…
$30,71M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Seichamps, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Seichamps, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 89 m²
Do you want to own a home in a tranquil environment just 15 minutes from Nancy? This project…
$406,669
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Le Palais, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Le Palais, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 91 m²
| House
$615,813
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Saint Gilles Croix de Vie, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Saint Gilles Croix de Vie, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 98 m²
Living there means enjoying the comfort of new and functional housing, meeting current energ…
$429,907
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Nieul sur Mer, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Nieul sur Mer, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 109 m²
The living space is located close to La Rochelle (10 minutes by car), so it is ideal for liv…
$506,593
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Merignac, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Merignac, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 122 m²
| House
$726,194
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Geispolsheim, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Geispolsheim, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 87 m²
Are you dreaming of owning a new apartment in a quiet area just 15 minutes from Strasbourg? …
$425,259
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa 2 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
One-level villa in the style of Provencal, with a living area of 145 square meters.m and a p…
$1,98M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Merignac, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Merignac, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 119 m²
| House
$673,908
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Roussillon, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 92 m²
Rural surroundings, historical heritage and active life combine in Roussillon, offering you …
$288,154
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Passy, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Passy, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 106 m²
Take advantage of downtown and proximity to the Valley while being just minutes from the ski…
$697,147
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Saint Raphael, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Saint Raphael, France
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Exceptional waterfront estate facing south. Remarkable waterfront property of over 430 m2, …
$14,79M
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Properties features in Metropolitan France, France

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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