UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
France
Residential
Metropolitan France
Villas
Villas for sale in Metropolitan France, France
Villa
Clear all
815 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa 5 rooms
Mougins, France
5
116 m²
€840,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms
Nice, France
6
141 m²
€920,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Villa
Metropolitan France, France
900 m²
€9,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa
Metropolitan France, France
855 m²
€13,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa
Metropolitan France, France
1 630 m²
€19,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa
Metropolitan France, France
1 000 m²
€13,75M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 18 rooms
Paris, France
18
1 000 m²
€29,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 rooms
Villeneuve-Loubet, France
6
200 m²
Charming villa in the most beautiful indoor and secure residence — Les Hauts de Vaugrenier, …
€2,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 rooms
Antibes, France
5
160 m²
Villa with an area of 160 m. Garden area — 700 m. Heated pool. On the ground floor — living …
€1,79M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 7 rooms
Beaulieu-sur-Mer, France
7
2
200 m²
Beautiful villa of 200 m2 in a closed residence in the center of Bolyo-sur-Mer. The villa c…
€2,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 rooms
Antibes, France
5
Beautiful villa on Cap d`Antibes with sea views. Large garden with pool and jacuzzi. The vil…
€4,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 7 rooms
Beaulieu-sur-Mer, France
7
2
200 m²
Beautiful villa of 200 m2 in a closed residence in the center of Bolyo-sur-Mer. The villa c…
€2,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Villa
Metropolitan France, France
1 300 m²
France Cote d'Azur 3 villas with beach A unique facility on the Cote d'Az…
€58,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa
Metropolitan France, France
800 m²
France Provence region Proven style villa Elegant Proven style villa in t…
€7,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa
Metropolitan France, France
1 022 m²
France Cote d'Azur Villa with park 8800m2 One of the most elegant villas …
€59,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa
Metropolitan France, France
880 m²
France Cote d'Azur Villa with 1.6 ha park A unique modern villa on the h…
€12,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa
Metropolitan France, France
880 m²
France Cote d'Azur Villa 5 min from Monaco A rare offer. Ultra-moder…
€18,55M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa
Metropolitan France, France
550 m²
France Cote d'Azur Villa near Monaco Wonderful villa in the style of & qu…
€20,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa
Metropolitan France, France
2 000 m²
France Cote d'Azur Cannes Villa estate Unique object for the Cote d'Az…
€29,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa
Metropolitan France, France
550 m²
France Rhone Alps Region Lake Geneva Villa with beach Very rare offer! …
€7,40M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa
Metropolitan France, France
1 000 m²
France Cote d'Azur Villa with beautiful views Luxury villa in the Floren…
€17,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa
Metropolitan France, France
1 198 m²
France Cote d'Azur Villa estate near Monaco A unique object: one of the …
€19,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa
Metropolitan France, France
730 m²
France Cote d'Azur Sea view villa Villa Estate, Villa - Country House in…
€24,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa
Metropolitan France, France
416 m²
France Cote d'Azur Villa in Saint Tropez Charming Italian-style villa …
€17,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa
Metropolitan France, France
750 m²
France Cote d'Azur Villa with 1.6 ha park Cozy chic neo-Provencal style …
€12,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa
Metropolitan France, France
1 200 m²
France Cote d'Azur, Nice County 52ha estate Unique estate and territor…
€9,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sainte-Maxime, France
4
1
180 m²
Beautiful 5-room villa with swimming pool and sea view over the village of Saint-Tropez for …
€3,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa
Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France
Ref. 052022-005 For those looking for French charm, this is it. This farm house of approx. 2…
€4,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cannes, France
5
573 m²
REF: 062022-008. This striking Mid Century Modern villa offers breathtaking sea, Esterel and…
€4,95M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 10 bedrooms
Grimaud, France
10
540 m²
In a gated community, not far from the beaches, family villa to be entirely renovated. The …
€3,07M
Recommend
Leave a request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
28
Properties features in Metropolitan France, France
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL