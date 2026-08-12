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Castles for sale in Metropolitan France, France

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Bordeaux
3
Nouvelle-Aquitaine
11
Normandy
8
Ile-de-France
11
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60 properties total found
Castle 7 bedrooms in Vexin normand, France
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Castle 7 bedrooms
Vexin normand, France
Bedrooms 7
The castle of the XIX century "Chateau Princess de Turienne" - Elegance of the era and moder…
$4,57M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Castle 10 bedrooms in Route Forestiere dOrleans, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Route Forestiere dOrleans, France
Rooms 25
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 600 m²
Rare! Castle 65 km from Paris in exceptional conditionThe majestic castle of 1,200 m2, as if…
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Castle 10 bedrooms in Nice, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Nice, France
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
CHâteau des TemplarsA legendary fortress between history, mystery and ultra-luxuryCôte d'Azu…
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Castle 10 bedrooms in Paris, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Paris, France
Rooms 27
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 2 000 m²
The castle of the era of Louis XV in perfect condition - only 45 km from ParisJust 50 km sou…
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Castle 50 rooms in Tours, France
Castle 50 rooms
Tours, France
Rooms 50
The Pearl of France: A Castle Not to Be MissedA castle with history and potential is a once-…
$3,68M
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Castle in Chatellerault, France
Castle
Chatellerault, France
Beautiful 19th century chateau, 5 bedrooms and bathrooms, surrounded by a large park, guest …
$1,28M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Castle 10 bedrooms in , France
Castle 10 bedrooms
, France
Rooms 30
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 500 m²
A rare offer on the market of prestigious real estate in France is a fully restored castle o…
$2,11M
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Castle 7 bedrooms in Deauville, France
Castle 7 bedrooms
Deauville, France
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Luxury castle of the XIX century with a horse domain ✨Just 2 hours from Paris and 20 minutes…
$6,56M
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Castle 14 rooms in Les Ulis, France
Castle 14 rooms
Les Ulis, France
Rooms 14
Number of floors 3
Sleeping Beauty's Castle looking into a mirror lake.Perhaps one of the most impressive and r…
$15,07M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Castle 6 bedrooms in Lisieux, France
Castle 6 bedrooms
Lisieux, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
An elegant castle. Normandy, 1p20 from Paris, 40min Deauville.Hunting Manoir Louis XV.Living…
$3,14M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Castle in Vimoutiers, France
Castle
Vimoutiers, France
Number of floors 3
Normandy, famous Willf Impressionists Giverny, 45 min from Paris.The castle of the late XVII…
$4,22M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Castle 6 bedrooms in Rue des Bolliets, France
Castle 6 bedrooms
Rue des Bolliets, France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 900 m²
Exceptional castle of the XIII century in Savoy - near the border of SwitzerlandThis Savoy c…
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Castle 8 bedrooms in Tours, France
Castle 8 bedrooms
Tours, France
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
The unique castle of the XVI century, fully restored, located only 34 km from the city of To…
$2,35M
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Castle 7 bedrooms in Impasse des Bouils, France
Castle 7 bedrooms
Impasse des Bouils, France
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 250 m²
Historical castle of the XVIII century - an exceptional estate in excellent conditionBetween…
$4,92M
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Castle 10 bedrooms in Poitiers, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Poitiers, France
Rooms 26
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
An exceptional castle of the late XIX century in the heart of Poitou, distinguished by a tho…
$2,93M
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Castle 10 bedrooms in Gironde, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Gironde, France
Rooms 18
Bedrooms 10
Area 1 036 m²
Castle 18 rooms 10 bedrooms 1036 m2In Gironde, 40 km from Bordeaux, at the gates of the Sote…
$2,51M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Castle 8 bedrooms in 1 Chateau de Voltaire a Ferney Voltaire, France
Castle 8 bedrooms
1 Chateau de Voltaire a Ferney Voltaire, France
Bedrooms 8
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 3
A unique castle 10 km from the center of Geneva on the French side, 3 km to Lake Leman.The c…
$14,93M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Castle 9 bedrooms in Chemin de Crux, France
Castle 9 bedrooms
Chemin de Crux, France
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Exceptional Historic Castle - Central France (Berry)The unique historic castle, once owned b…
$4,55M
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Castle 10 bedrooms in Anjou, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Anjou, France
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Magnificent XIX century castle for sale in AnjouIn a picturesque and peaceful area, on the w…
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Castle 10 bedrooms in Allee du Franc Marche, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Allee du Franc Marche, France
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 700 m²
Unique historical estate "Little Versailles", Somme Department, FranceA real masterpiece of …
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Castle 8 bedrooms in Chemin Launay, France
Castle 8 bedrooms
Chemin Launay, France
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 300 m²
Wetville Castle - Normandy, FranceExceptional Elegance in the Heart of NormandyJust an hour’…
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Castle 7 bedrooms in Route du Mans, France
Castle 7 bedrooms
Route du Mans, France
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 000 m²
A unique castle near Le MansHistory, elegance and harmony with natureJust 15 minutes from Le…
$5,92M
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Castle in Tours, France
Castle
Tours, France
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 3
The castle of the XIX century in excellent condition 15 km from Tours, Loire Valley.The cast…
$1,62M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Castle 30 rooms in Nizerolles, France
Castle 30 rooms
Nizerolles, France
Rooms 30
Area 1 200 m²
Article: ART2547Historic CastleCastle 30 rooms 20 bedrooms 1200 m2The castle, originally bui…
$13,95M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Castle 8 bedrooms in Bordeaux, France
Castle 8 bedrooms
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 3
A Renaissance castle. It's 20 kilometers from Bordeaux. The history of the castle begins in …
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Castle in Tours, France
Castle
Tours, France
Area 850 m²
The mid 19th century castle is a very beautiful reception area, with four beautiful large sa…
$1,75M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Castle 8 bedrooms in Rennes, France
Castle 8 bedrooms
Rennes, France
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Just 30 minutes from the main city of the French historical region of Brittany - the city of…
$989,730
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Castle 10 bedrooms in Poitiers, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 10
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 2
Elegant XVIII century Castle in good living condition, 27 km from Poitiers (airport, TGV).Th…
$2,14M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Castle 7 bedrooms in Paris, France
Castle 7 bedrooms
Paris, France
Bedrooms 7
Area 350 m²
The castle is surrounded by a magnificent landscape, beautiful gardens and forest. The ca…
$2,60M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Castle 5 bedrooms in Paris, France
Castle 5 bedrooms
Paris, France
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
An early 19th century castle with a heated pool, 80 km from Paris. 9 rooms, including 5 b…
$2,23M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe

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