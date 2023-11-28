Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Residential
  4. Normandy
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Normandy, France

castles
9
House To archive
Clear all
14 properties total found
9 room house in Metropolitan France, France
9 room house
Metropolitan France, France
Rooms 18
Area 1 400 m²
Number of floors 3
Normandy... A castle of the XIX century, as if released from the tales of Pierro. Interesti…
€5,60M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79786826771 avanisimov@gmail.com
Castle in Vimoutiers, France
Castle
Vimoutiers, France
Number of floors 3
Normandy, the famous villa of the Impressionists of Giverney, 45min from Paris. The castle …
€3,90M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79786826771 avanisimov@gmail.com
Castle 6 bedrooms in Lisieux, France
Castle 6 bedrooms
Lisieux, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
Elegant castle. Normandy, 1h20 from Paris, 40min Deauville. Hunting Manuar Louis XV. Resid…
€2,90M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79786826771 avanisimov@gmail.com
Castle 7 bedrooms in Honfleur, France
Castle 7 bedrooms
Honfleur, France
Bedrooms 7
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 2
Wonderful 18th Century Castle in excellent condition ( complete restoration in 2020 ). A un…
€3,48M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79786826771 avanisimov@gmail.com
Castle 9 bedrooms in Le Vieil-Evreux, France
Castle 9 bedrooms
Le Vieil-Evreux, France
Bedrooms 9
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 2
Normandy – magnificent castle of the 17-18 centuries. This exceptional Louis XIII-style hous…
€3,70M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79786826771 avanisimov@gmail.com
Castle with castle in Metropolitan France, France
Castle with castle
Metropolitan France, France
Area 1 500 m²
France Normandy Historical castle with a park of 18g. The castle of the 18th century with a …
€3,80M
Leave a request
Castle with castle in Metropolitan France, France
Castle with castle
Metropolitan France, France
Area 750 m²
France Normandy Castle with 27g Park Charming castle of the early 19th century in Normandy o…
€4,75M
Leave a request
Castle in Metropolitan France, France
Castle
Metropolitan France, France
Area 1 200 m²
France Normandy A wonderful castle in the style of Mansar Castle ( building the late XVIII c…
€4,20M
Leave a request
Castle in Metropolitan France, France
Castle
Metropolitan France, France
Area 20 000 m²
France Normandy Luxury castle 30 min from Paris Unique castle of the 18th century 30 min fro…
€85,00M
Leave a request
Castle 10 bedrooms with furniture, with garage, with garden in Doville, France
Castle 10 bedrooms with furniture, with garage, with garden
Doville, France
Bedrooms 10
Area 600 m²
The stunning castle is in the country of Doge, in Normandy, just 25km from the sea The prop…
€1,98M
Leave a request
6 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden in Doville, France
6 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden
Doville, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 500 m²
Exceptional house in the municipality of Doville in the Lower Normandy region. The residenti…
€2,73M
Leave a request
8 room house with furniture, with garden, with private pool in Doville, France
8 room house with furniture, with garden, with private pool
Doville, France
Bedrooms 8
Area 400 m²
The magnificent house, surrounded by a calm and picturesque nature, is a 5-minute drive from…
€1,49M
Leave a request
6 room house with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden in Doville, France
6 room house with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden
Doville, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 400 m²
Wonderful house next to the city of Doville in France. The residential area of the property …
€1,40M
Leave a request
6 room house with furniture, with garden, with private pool in Doville, France
6 room house with furniture, with garden, with private pool
Doville, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 480 m²
Beautiful house near the commune of Doville in Normandy. Doville is both a town and a commun…
€1,10M
Leave a request

Properties features in Normandy, France

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir