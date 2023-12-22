Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Occitania, France

19 properties total found
8 room house in Bagneres-de-Bigorre, France
8 room house
Bagneres-de-Bigorre, France
Rooms 24
Area 450 m²
Price on request
Castle 30 rooms in Montpellier, France
Castle 30 rooms
Montpellier, France
Rooms 30
Area 1 300 m²
€14,95M
3 room house with swimming pool, with internet, with fireplace in Maubourguet, France
3 room house with swimming pool, with internet, with fireplace
Maubourguet, France
Rooms 6
Area 250 m²
Price on request
6 room house with swimming pool, with fireplace, with Меблированный in Maubourguet, France
6 room house with swimming pool, with fireplace, with Меблированный
Maubourguet, France
Rooms 8
Area 294 m²
Price on request
Villa in Castillon, France
Villa
Castillon, France
Area 220 m²
Villa 8 pièces – A quelques minutes de l’entrée autoroute Menton et à proximité de la princi…
€1,35M
Villa in Toulouse, France
Villa
Toulouse, France
Area 3 100 m²
NEAR TOULOUSE: Located between Toulouse and Albi, in an environment of greenery and vineyard…
€1,49M
5 room house with fireplace, with bbq, with Двойное остекление in Bagneres-de-Bigorre, France
5 room house with fireplace, with bbq, with Двойное остекление
Bagneres-de-Bigorre, France
Rooms 10
Area 264 m²
Price on request
3 room house with fireplace, with Двойное остекление, with Наружное освещение in Madiran, France
3 room house with fireplace, with Двойное остекление, with Наружное освещение
Madiran, France
Rooms 6
Area 150 m²
Price on request
Villa in Saint-Pastous, France
Villa
Saint-Pastous, France
Area 90 m²
Price on request
9 room house in Bagneres-de-Luchon, France
9 room house
Bagneres-de-Luchon, France
Rooms 15
Area 580 m²
Price on request
7 room house with surveillance security system, with sauna, with bbq in Bagneres-de-Luchon, France
7 room house with surveillance security system, with sauna, with bbq
Bagneres-de-Luchon, France
Rooms 11
Area 330 m²
Price on request
3 room house with internet, with fireplace, with Наружное освещение in Bagneres-de-Luchon, France
3 room house with internet, with fireplace, with Наружное освещение
Bagneres-de-Luchon, France
Rooms 5
Area 85 m²
Price on request
Castle with terrace in Toulouse, France
Castle with terrace
Toulouse, France
France region of Occitania, Toulouse Castle of the 19th century on the banks of the Garonne …
€2,10M
Castle in Toulouse, France
Castle
Toulouse, France
Area 750 m²
France, g.Toulouse 19th-century castle Elegant castle of the 19th century in excellent condi…
€1,56M
Castle with terrace, with yard in Metropolitan France, France
Castle with terrace, with yard
Metropolitan France, France
Area 1 000 m²
France region Oxitania commune Carcasson Castle - estate with vineyards Location: 8 km from …
€3,95M
7 room house with parking, with fireplace, with pool table in Metropolitan France, France
7 room house with parking, with fireplace, with pool table
Metropolitan France, France
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 315 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa divided into three apartmentsIdeal for investment, good profitability and the ability …
€699,000
Chalet 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Toulouse, France
Chalet 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Toulouse, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 1 400 m²
The ancient chateau is located near Toulouse, France. Château with an area of 1400 sq.m. con…
€2,80M
Castle 8 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Toulouse, France
Castle 8 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Toulouse, France
Bedrooms 8
Area 1 200 m²
The chic chateau is located in Toulouse, France. The exclusive residence of the 19th century…
€2,95M
7 room house with furniture, with garden, near infrastructure in Toulouse, France
7 room house with furniture, with garden, near infrastructure
Toulouse, France
Bedrooms 7
Area 340 m²
Great old chateau 30 minutes from Toulouse. The residence covers an area of 340 sq.m. and co…
€880,000
Properties features in Occitania, France

