Houses for sale in New Aquitaine, France

49 properties total found
Castle in Bordeaux, France
Castle
Bordeaux, France
Area 1 400 m²
€39,00M
Castle 6 bedrooms in Poitiers, France
Castle 6 bedrooms
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 3
Electronic Castle of the XIX century in the valley of Zamkov Luara, 15min to the center of. …
€5,90M
Close
Castle 54 rooms in Charente, France
Castle 54 rooms
Charente, France
Rooms 54
Area 1 300 m²
LOCATION XIX OF THE EACH Castle 54 rooms 40 bedrooms 1300 m ² An exceptional 19th-century …
€1,80M
Close
Castle 10 bedrooms in Gironde, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Gironde, France
Rooms 18
Bedrooms 10
Area 1 036 m²
€2,30M
Close
Castle 10 bedrooms in Poitiers, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 10
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 2
Elegant Castle of the 18th century in good residential condition, 27km from Poitiers ( airpo…
€2,00M
Close
Castle in Bordeaux, France
Castle
Bordeaux, France
Area 1 000 m²
France Aquitaine Bordeaux Italian style castle Elegant 19th century cas…
€3,40M
Castle in Metropolitan France, France
Castle
Metropolitan France, France
Area 700 m²
France Poitou-Charanta region ( New Aquitaine ) Castle with access to the river …
€1,47M
Castle in Metropolitan France, France
Castle
Metropolitan France, France
Area 450 m²
France Poatu Sharanta region Castle with a park The real Sleeping Beauty …
€1,26M
Castle in Metropolitan France, France
Castle
Metropolitan France, France
Area 687 m²
France Aquitaine region Napoleon III Castle The hospitable, cozy Napoleon…
€1,34M
Castle in Metropolitan France, France
Castle
Metropolitan France, France
Area 750 m²
France New Aquitaine region ( Charanta Poitou ) Castle with 11 hectares A…
€2,35M
Villa 4 bedrooms in La Teste-de-Buch, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
La Teste-de-Buch, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 210 m²
A small corner of Paradise! Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform proposes you…
€2,27M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pyla-sur-Mer, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pyla-sur-Mer, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 550 m²
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform offers you in EXCLUSIVITY this magnifice…
€11,55M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Saint-Raphael, France
Villa 6 bedrooms
Saint-Raphael, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 700 m²
Remarkable property built at the start of the 20th century and fully renovated in 2019, on a…
€14,00M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Pyla-sur-Mer, France
Villa 6 bedrooms
Pyla-sur-Mer, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 210 m²
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform presents this family villa of 210 sqm at…
€2,31M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Noth, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Noth, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
This treehouse is one of the most unique properties on the estate. With 3 bedrooms and an ad…
€1,09M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Arcachon, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Arcachon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 151 m²
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform offers you this new semi-detached house …
€934,500
Villa 3 bedrooms in Gujan-Mestras, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gujan-Mestras, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 280 m²
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform offers you this magnificent family house…
€882,000
Castle 7 bedrooms with internet, with fireplace in Aubeterre-sur-Dronne, France
Castle 7 bedrooms with internet, with fireplace
Aubeterre-sur-Dronne, France
Rooms 14
Bedrooms 7
Area 540 m²
Price on request
Castle 7 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden in Dordogne, France
Castle 7 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden
Dordogne, France
Bedrooms 7
Area 500 m²
The magnificent 14th century castle is located in the commune of Riberac in the department o…
€1,35M
Chalet 5 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Cognac-la-Foret, France
Chalet 5 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Cognac-la-Foret, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 700 m²
The luxury mansion is located in the Cognac region, France. The house is between Jarnak and …
€988,000
Chalet with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Dordogne, France
Chalet with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Dordogne, France
Area 4 m²
The wonderful mansion is located in a quiet picturesque place in Beaumont du Perigor near Be…
€3,10M
Castle with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden in Dordogne, France
Castle with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden
Dordogne, France
Area 5 m²
The medieval château is located in Dordoni, France. The 15th century château has 7 bedrooms,…
€3,80M
Castle with furniture, with garden, with heating in Monsegur, France
Castle with furniture, with garden, with heating
Monsegur, France
Area 14 m²
The magnificent Palladio-style castle is next to Monseghur and includes a large number of g…
€2,70M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furniture, in city center, with garden in Biarritz, France
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furniture, in city center, with garden
Biarritz, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 210 m²
The beautiful townhouse is located in the center of Biarritz. The property is built in the 2…
€995,000
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with furniture, with garden, with by the sea in Biarritz, France
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with furniture, with garden, with by the sea
Biarritz, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 230 m²
Lovely townhouse in Biarritz. The property layout consists of 6 bedrooms, bathrooms, a fully…
€1,53M
Chalet 16 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden in Bordeaux, France
Chalet 16 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden
Bordeaux, France
Bedrooms 16
Area 1 115 m²
The excellent château is located in Bordeaux, France. The mansion built in 1905 is located o…
€3,30M
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in city center, near infrastructure in Biarritz, France
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in city center, near infrastructure
Biarritz, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 180 m²
Charming townhouse in the heart of Biarritz in France. The residential area covers 180 squar…
€900,000
Chalet 2 bedrooms with furniture, with garage, with garden in Cognac-la-Foret, France
Chalet 2 bedrooms with furniture, with garage, with garden
Cognac-la-Foret, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 650 m²
The unique castle is located 20 km south of Angulem, Cognac region, France. The ancient Rena…
€2,45M
Chalet 5 bedrooms with furniture, with garden, with heating in Cognac-la-Foret, France
Chalet 5 bedrooms with furniture, with garden, with heating
Cognac-la-Foret, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 900 m²
The superb mansion is located near the town of Cognac, region of Charanta, France. The 18th …
€2,05M
Chalet 43 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden in Cognac-la-Foret, France
Chalet 43 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden
Cognac-la-Foret, France
Bedrooms 43
Area 3 000 m²
Fantastic château is located on the banks of the Charanta River in the suburbs of Cognac, Fr…
€1,59M
