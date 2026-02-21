Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Metropolitan France, France

10 properties total found
Castle 8 bedrooms in Bordeaux, France
Castle 8 bedrooms
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 3
A Renaissance castle. It's 20 kilometers from Bordeaux. The history of the castle begins in …
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Unique house with panoramic sea view and view of the green hills. Provencal house of 180m² i…
$2,85M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Villefranche sur Mer, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Villefranche sur Mer, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
For the nature lovers only! In the most beautiful and exclusive area of French Riviera, all …
$1,54M
Leave a request
OneOne
3 bedroom house in Tarbes, France
3 bedroom house
Tarbes, France
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 3
Area 340 m²
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Maubourguet, France
3 bedroom house
Maubourguet, France
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Area 250 m²
30 minutes north of Tarbes, in quiet countryside, old shingle farmhouse with living area of …
Price on request
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Maubourguet, France
6 bedroom house
Maubourguet, France
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Area 294 m²
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Saint Maur des Fosses, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Saint Maur des Fosses, France
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Area 174 m²
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Saint Jean Cap Ferrat, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Saint Jean Cap Ferrat, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Luxurious modern villa ideally located in the prestigious Mont Boron area close to Cap Ferra…
$7,24M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 3
Exceptional property in the heart of Cannes. In the heart of Cannes Californie, hidden withi…
$12,41M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mougins, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mougins, France
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Luxury villa with a pool at Domaine Mougins.  Rooms: 5 - Living Area:171 m². Plot Area: 67…
$2,49M
Leave a request

