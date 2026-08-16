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Houses for sale in Nice, France

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Roquebrune Cap Martin
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23 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Saint Jean Cap Ferrat, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Saint Jean Cap Ferrat, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat — Elegant neoclassical villa with panoramic views of the sea and the p…
Price on request
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Castle 10 bedrooms in Nice, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Nice, France
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
CHâteau des TemplarsA legendary fortress between history, mystery and ultra-luxuryCôte d'Azu…
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
Villa 6 bedrooms
Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
The Outstanding Villa on the First Coast Line of the Azure Coast is the New Standard of Ultr…
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Villa 6 bedrooms in Saint Jean Cap Ferrat, France
Villa 6 bedrooms
Saint Jean Cap Ferrat, France
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
Luxury villa for sale - Unique property a stone's throw from the Four Seasons Grand HotelDis…
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3 bedroom house in Nice, France
3 bedroom house
Nice, France
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 315 m²
Number of floors 2
We are selling a house in Nice - Park Louise.✅Rare offer in the area.🏆Don't miss an opportun…
$3,18M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Villefranche sur Mer, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Villefranche sur Mer, France
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 8
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury Villa with Panoramic Views of Villefranche-sur-Mer Bay on the French Riviera – €9.95 …
$11,54M
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TekceTekce
Villa 12 rooms in Avenue Sir Winston Churchill, France
Villa 12 rooms
Avenue Sir Winston Churchill, France
Rooms 12
Area 320 m²
Exceptional villa in Belle époque — style Panoramic views of Monaco and the Mediterranean Se…
$8,18M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Moyenne Corniche, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Moyenne Corniche, France
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 415 m²
A few minutes from Monaco — Exceptional villa in Eze with panoramic sea views Set in greener…
$4,68M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Villefranche sur Mer, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Villefranche sur Mer, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
For the nature lovers only! In the most beautiful and exclusive area of French Riviera, all …
$1,54M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Saint Jean Cap Ferrat, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Saint Jean Cap Ferrat, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Luxurious modern villa ideally located in the prestigious Mont Boron area close to Cap Ferra…
$7,24M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Saint Jean Cap Ferrat, France
Villa 6 bedrooms
Saint Jean Cap Ferrat, France
Bedrooms 6
Number of floors 2
Picturesque villa in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat  with a spacious living room and 6 bedrooms in a …
$8,11M
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ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
3 bedroom house in LEscarene, France
3 bedroom house
LEscarene, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 3
Beautiful 4-room house 78m2, Cellar 15 m2 Located in the village of l'Escarène, 15 km from N…
$178,657
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Unique house with panoramic sea view and view green hills. Provencal house of 180m2 in a ver…
$2,85M
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5 bedroom house in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
5 bedroom house
Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Area 250 m²
ROQUEBRUNE CAP MARTIN - Ramingao - Golf Bleu - Ideally located in the popular area of ​​Cap-…
$6,17M
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3 bedroom house in Aspremont, France
3 bedroom house
Aspremont, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
ASPROMONT/GAIRAUT Superb ultra contemporary semi-detached villa of 150 m² built in 2021 with…
$1,28M
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4 bedroom house in Nice, France
4 bedroom house
Nice, France
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
NICE - PESSICART: Exceptional location with a panoramic view. Superb 1930 style property wit…
$2,11M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in La Turbie, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
La Turbie, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Bordering Monaco, blue Gulf paradise. A rare pearl! This could be the description of this un…
$1,23M
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4 bedroom house in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
4 bedroom house
Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 5
At the gates of MONACO we offer you to live in this magnificent modern house. Completely re…
$3,25M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Nice, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nice, France
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Two-level villa with  large plot, swimming pool and sea views in a prestigious area of ​​vil…
$18,39M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Villa 5 bedrooms in Nice, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Nice, France
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Area 368 m²
NICE - Mont Boron Very beautiful modern villa built in 2014 of approximately 250m2 on a plot…
$5,80M
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5 bedroom house in Nice, France
5 bedroom house
Nice, France
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
Prestigious house with panoramic view of the Bay of Angels. Located in the prestigious Parc …
$4,77M
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4 bedroom house in Villefranche sur Mer, France
4 bedroom house
Villefranche sur Mer, France
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 262 m²
Contemporary villa with swimming pool - Secure domain - Villefranche-sur-Mer Located in a hi…
$5,40M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Villefranche sur Mer, France
Villa 7 bedrooms
Villefranche sur Mer, France
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with sea views in a traditional style near the center of Villefranche-sur-Mer.Price: 1…
$20,55M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch

Property types in Nice

villas

Properties features in Nice, France

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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