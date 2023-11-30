Houses for sale in Nice, France

UAE
99 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa 6 rooms
Nice, France
6
141 m²
€920,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 7 rooms
Beaulieu-sur-Mer, France
7
2
200 m²
Beautiful villa of 200 m2 in a closed residence in the center of Bolyo-sur-Mer. The villa c…
€2,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 7 rooms
Beaulieu-sur-Mer, France
7
2
200 m²
Beautiful villa of 200 m2 in a closed residence in the center of Bolyo-sur-Mer. The villa c…
€2,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 bedrooms
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
5
382 m²
SOLE AGENT. Nestled in a haven of greenery in a lovely quiet area of Villefranche-sur-Mer, t…
€5,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 10 bedrooms
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
10
595 m²
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat is located on a peninsula next to Beaulieu-sur-Mer and Villefranche-su…
€19,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms
Eze, France
5
220 m²
Could your new home be in Eze (Eze)? This beautiful villa, now for sale, is definitely worth…
€2,98M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
3
200 m²
Situated in the Hameau residential area, this new beautiful stone property offers a stunning…
€3,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms
Saint-Etienne-de-Tinee, France
5
This stunning, fully furnished, five bedroom chalet is located in prime location, in the cen…
€4,95M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
7
470 m²
JOINT SOLE AGENT. This property with luxurious fittings offers a magnificent panoramic sea v…
€9,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
4
250 m²
In the heart of the distinguished Cap Martin, new villa with high-end materials and finishes…
€4,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
3
In a private and residential area, beautiful stone villa with sea view. The property opens o…
€3,95M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
4
198 m²
Ideal location close to Monaco in the very heart of Cap Martin in a quiet neighborhood for t…
€5,13M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
4
210 m²
Located in the heart of a gated and secured domain, semi-detached villa of approximately 210…
€1,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
6
292 m²
Inside a closed domain. This superb dominant contemporary villa enjoys a panoramic view from…
€6,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
3
165 m²
CHARMING VILLA ROQUEBRUNE CAP MARTIN : Find this charming villa 5mn from Monaco and 5mn w…
€1,49M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
4
230 m²
This unique villa in Roquebrune Cap Martin, is now for sale. The villa offers a large 230 sq…
€2,19M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms
Eze, France
4
321 m²
Beautiful modern 4-bedroom villa with panoramic sea views. The 321 sqm villa includes a spac…
€3,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
3
134 m²
If living in St Jean Cap Ferrat appeals to you, have a look at this unique house to renovate…
€2,49M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
6
306 m²
This beautiful house of about 306m2 located in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin is composed of a ground…
€3,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
5
400 m²
Magnificent villa on the heights of Villefranche-sur-Mer, offering panoramic sea views over …
€7,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 8 bedrooms
Cap-d Ail, France
8
550 m²
Exceptional property from the 1900s / 1910s with 550 sq. m offering an enchanting panorama o…
€17,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms
Eze, France
4
420 m²
Magnificent contemporary villa with a breathtaking panoramic sea view. This elegant villa is…
€9,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms
Eze, France
4
220 m²
Just a few steps from the sea, this beautiful renovated Nice house holds 3 bedrooms plus 2 b…
€2,95M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms
Beausoleil, France
5
430 m²
Exclusivity Ideally located near the center of Monaco by foot, the Monte-Carlo Tennis Clu…
€15,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms
Beausoleil, France
4
201 m²
Facing Monaco, the villa benefits from an excellent geographical location: it is only a few …
€6,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 10 bedrooms
Cap-d Ail, France
10
791 m²
Located near Monaco, in Cap d'Ail, this captivating contemporary villa is now for sale. At…
€32,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 8 bedrooms
Peone, France
8
1 080 m²
The Chalet is ideally located, close to the heart of the town, just a few minutes walk to th…
€6,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
4
260 m²
This charming villa is now for sale- family house situated in a very quiet and privileged po…
€4,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
3
158 m²
Nestled in Roquebrune Cap Martin (Les Hameau), this outstanding villa is now for sale. It is…
€3,95M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
4
280 m²
This prestigious villa in Roquebrune Cap Martin, is now for sale. The villa faces the sea. T…
€5,83M
Recommend
Leave a request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
