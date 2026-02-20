Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France

111 properties total found
Villa in Rue Edouard Perrichi, France
Premium Premium
Villa
Rue Edouard Perrichi, France
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
Unique villa in Toulon — sea view and strategic location on the French Riviera On the hei…
$3,37M
4 bedroom house in Villeneuve Loubet, France
4 bedroom house
Villeneuve Loubet, France
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 2
Antibes. In a guarded residential complex with round-the-clock security, we offer for sale a…
$1,30M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Cogolin, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 82 m²
| Home
$575,146
Villa 4 bedrooms in Cogolin, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 94 m²
| Home
$687,851
Villa 5 bedrooms in Le Cannet, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Le Cannet, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 116 m²
| Home
$987,624
Villa 4 bedrooms in Saint Raphael, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Saint Raphael, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 95 m²
Floor 4
| Home
$845,871
Villa 4 bedrooms in Frejus, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 83 m²
| Home
$577,470
Villa 3 bedrooms in Frejus, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 73 m²
| Home
$431,069
Villa 4 bedrooms in Cogolin, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 94 m²
| Home
$694,823
Villa 7 bedrooms in Villefranche sur Mer, France
Villa 7 bedrooms
Villefranche sur Mer, France
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with a sea view near the city of Wilfransh-Sur-Mer. Price:   19   000000,--
$20,55M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Marseille, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Marseille, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 195 m²
In the 8th arrondissement of Marseille there is a magnificent living space. In the heart of …
$1,22M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Frejus, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 73 m²
| Home
$428,745
Villa 4 bedrooms in Cogolin, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 93 m²
| Home
$670,423
Villa 3 bedrooms in Frejus, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 73 m²
| Home
$431,069
Villa 3 bedrooms in Frejus, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 74 m²
| Home
$435,717
Villa 4 bedrooms in Frejus, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 83 m²
| Home
$550,746
Villa 5 bedrooms in Saint Jean Cap Ferrat, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Saint Jean Cap Ferrat, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat - Elegant neoclassical villa with panoramic views of the sea and the p…
Price on request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Saint Jean Cap Ferrat, France
Villa 6 bedrooms
Saint Jean Cap Ferrat, France
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
Luxury villa for sale - Unique property a stone's throw from the Four Seasons Grand HotelDis…
Price on request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Auribeau sur Siagne, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Auribeau sur Siagne, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 151 m²
The living area offers new apartments from studios to 3-room apartments with beautiful outdo…
$720,385
Villa 4 bedrooms in Toulon, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Toulon, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 92 m²
| Home
$755,242
Villa in Cannes, France
Villa
Cannes, France
Area 80 m²
Elegant villa in Le Cannet, a picturesque town located in the region of Provence-Alpes-Côte …
$563,527
Villa 4 bedrooms in Saint Raphael, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Saint Raphael, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 90 m²
Floor 4
| Home
$915,586
Villa 5 bedrooms in Le Cannet, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Le Cannet, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 116 m²
| Home
$1,03M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Cogolin, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 94 m²
| Home
$691,337
Villa 5 bedrooms in Saint Raphael, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Saint Raphael, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa for sale in the South of France with panoramic views of the sea and the surroundings o…
$3,20M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Metropolitan France, France
Villa 2 bedrooms
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 2
Sale of 3-room apartment 71 m2 in Fuvo
$185,906
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nice, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nice, France
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Two -level villa with   large section, pool and sea views in the prestigious area of ​​villa…
$18,39M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Saint Jean Cap Ferrat, France
Villa 6 bedrooms
Saint Jean Cap Ferrat, France
Bedrooms 6
Number of floors 2
Painting villa in Saint-Jan-Cap-Ferra   with a spacious living room and 6 bedrooms in a mode…
$8,11M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Moyenne Corniche, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Moyenne Corniche, France
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 415 m²
A few minutes from Monaco - Exceptional villa in Ez with panoramic sea viewsLocated in the g…
$4,68M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Villeneuve Loubet, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Villeneuve Loubet, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 431 m²
Number of floors 2
$1,27M
