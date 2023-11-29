Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Residential
  4. Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes, France

villas
9
castles
3
chalets
97
House To archive
Clear all
25 properties total found
Castle 30 rooms with mountain view, with with repair in Nizerolles, France
Castle 30 rooms with mountain view, with with repair
Nizerolles, France
Rooms 30
Area 1 200 m²
Article: ART2547 HISTORICAL CUSTOMS Castle 30 rooms 20 bedrooms 1200 m ² The castle, orig…
€12,60M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Chalet 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Megeve, France
Chalet 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Megeve, France
Rooms 17
Bathrooms count 10
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive chalet located in Mezheva in Mont D'Arbua France. Just an hour by car from Geneva.…
€13,00M
Leave a request
Villa Villa in Metropolitan France, France
Villa Villa
Metropolitan France, France
Area 550 m²
France Rhone Alps Region Lake Geneva Villa with beach Very rare offer! …
€7,40M
Leave a request
Chalet 4 bedrooms in Les Allues, France
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Les Allues, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
LES 3 VALLEES: AN EXCEPTIONAL DOMAIN This program will be built in the Laitelet district, in…
€1,28M
Leave a request
Chalet 4 bedrooms in Praz-sur-Arly, France
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Praz-sur-Arly, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
This project in the Haut Savoie offers studio apartments 4 rooms ideally arranged and open t…
€1,42M
Leave a request
Chalet 4 bedrooms in Tignes, France
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Tignes, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
13 CHALETS 13 DESIGNERS ONE CHALET, ONE DESIGNER, ONE WORK OF ART 13 chalets, 13 renowned de…
€4,10M
Leave a request
Chalet 3 bedrooms in Les Gets, France
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Les Gets, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
The art of living is made in Les Gets. Fortune favours the brave The Les Gets motto. Located…
€925,000
Leave a request
Chalet 6 bedrooms with air conditioning, in city center, with internet in Albertville, France
Chalet 6 bedrooms with air conditioning, in city center, with internet
Albertville, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 273 m²
The new chalet village project is located in Courchevel 1650, France. The complex is a beaut…
€4,00M
Leave a request
Chalet 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, in city center, with internet in Albertville, France
Chalet 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, in city center, with internet
Albertville, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 204 m²
The new chalet village project is located in Courchevel 1650, France. The complex is a beaut…
€3,06M
Leave a request
Chalet 5 bedrooms with air conditioning, in city center, with internet in Albertville, France
Chalet 5 bedrooms with air conditioning, in city center, with internet
Albertville, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 225 m²
The new chalet village project is located in Courchevel 1650, France. The complex is a beaut…
€3,26M
Leave a request
Chalet 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Albertville, France
Chalet 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Albertville, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 327 m²
The modern chalet is located in the private and quiet residential area of Kurchevel Village,…
€3,78M
Leave a request
Chalet 6 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Albertville, France
Chalet 6 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Albertville, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 366 m²
Excellent chalet located in Kursevel 1850, with 6 spacious bedrooms, one of which is a nurse…
€11,50M
Leave a request
Chalet 4 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Albertville, France
Chalet 4 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Albertville, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
The luxurious chalet is located at the foot of the ski slopes in Kuršewel, France. A chalet …
€4,50M
Leave a request
Villa Villa in Metropolitan France, France
Villa Villa
Metropolitan France, France
Area 480 m²
France Geneva Lake Villa on the shores of Lake Geneva Modern luxury villa 15 min drive from …
€4,50M
Leave a request
Villa Villa in Metropolitan France, France
Villa Villa
Metropolitan France, France
Area 486 m²
France Geneva Lake Villa overlooking Mont Blanc Modern chic villa overlooking Mont Blanc 10 …
€2,20M
Leave a request
Villa Villa with sauna, with pier in Metropolitan France, France
Villa Villa with sauna, with pier
Metropolitan France, France
Area 400 m²
€1,98M
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, with kreditom ipotekoy in Metropolitan France, France
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, with kreditom ipotekoy
Metropolitan France, France
Rooms 6
Area 300 m²
France Upper Savoy, Rona-Alpes Shen-Sur-Leman Modern villa on Lake Geneva Modern villa buil…
€2,80M
Leave a request
House in Metropolitan France, France
House
Metropolitan France, France
Area 660 m²
France Geneva Lake Elegant mansion 10 min from Geneva Elegant mansion after a quality recons…
€4,85M
Leave a request
Villa Villa in Metropolitan France, France
Villa Villa
Metropolitan France, France
Area 450 m²
France Geneva Lake Villa near Geneva Modern villa overlooking Mont Blanc, just a 10-minute d…
€2,65M
Leave a request
Castle with castle in Metropolitan France, France
Castle with castle
Metropolitan France, France
Area 2 000 m²
France Rhone-Alpa region, Savoy Castle department overlooking Lake Bourget Fairytale castle …
€8,50M
Leave a request
Villa Villa with elevator, with sauna in Metropolitan France, France
Villa Villa with elevator, with sauna
Metropolitan France, France
Area 860 m²
France Upper Savoy, Rona Alps Elegant villa on Lake Geneva Beautiful elegant villa with desi…
€7,50M
Leave a request
Villa Villa with sauna in Metropolitan France, France
Villa Villa with sauna
Metropolitan France, France
Area 2 000 m²
France Geneva Lake Villa Suite - Giving Gentlemen A modest charm of luxury ... or Giving a g…
€16,00M
Leave a request
Chalet with sauna in Albertville, France
Chalet with sauna
Albertville, France
Area 938 m²
France Savoy Department, Rona Alpa Region Kurshevel Ski Resort New Chalet in Kursevel Stunni…
€12,00M
Leave a request
Castle 8 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Lyon, France
Castle 8 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Lyon, France
Bedrooms 8
Area 620 m²
The castle is ideally located in the town of Le Côte d'Are 30 minutes from Lyon in a charmin…
€1,98M
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with garden in Le Biot, France
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with garden
Le Biot, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
Modern villa overlooking the sea on the Azur coast, Biot. Area - 220 sq.m., area of the plot…
€1,85M
Leave a request

Properties features in Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes, France

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir