Realting.com
France
Residential
Paris
Houses
Houses for sale in Paris, France
villas
8
castles
15
House
Clear all
41 property total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
House
Paris, France
2 000 m²
€48,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 9 room villa
Paris, France
18
1 000 m²
€29,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Castle 5 bedrooms with garage
Paris, France
5
750 m²
3
Elegant estate in the immediate vicinity of Paris ( 45 min ). 20 minutes to Charles de Gau…
€3,65M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Castle 10 bedrooms
Paris, France
30
1 000 m²
ZAMOK RAMBUYE Castle 30 rooms 10 bedrooms 1000 m ² This castle, located just fifty kilomet…
€15,00M
2
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 room villa
Paris, France
4
125 m²
For sale, a house of 125 square meters with a 10 square meter terrace. Near the Canal Saint …
€1,78M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Paris, France
7
450 m²
Near Provins, about 1h15 from Paris, a magnificent property entirely restored of 450sqm in p…
€2,31M
Recommend
Leave a request
Castle
Paris, France
800 m²
A rare location! Charming Castle of the late XIX century “Belle époque” in the prestigiou…
€7,40M
Recommend
Leave a request
House with yard
Paris, France
2 000 m²
France Paris Unique Palace in the center of Paris Unique Palace of the late 19th century in …
€22,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa Villa with sauna
Paris, France
850 m²
France.Paris Magnificent villa with Art Deco Unique Beach on the shores of Lake Angen, 15 km…
€5,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa Villa with gaurded area
Paris, France
640 m²
France Paris Chic villa near Versailles A rare estate after a high-quality restoration, a n…
€2,85M
Recommend
Leave a request
Castle
Paris, France
900 m²
France Suburb of Paris, g. Fontaineblelo Elegant castle of the late XVIII century. An elegan…
€4,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
House with elevator, with yard
Paris, France
470 m²
France Paris Royal Villa Palace Villa Palace, owned by one of the royal families of Europe, …
€19,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa Villa with yard, with sauna, with security
Paris, France
1 600 m²
France Paris Villa Palace near Versailles A unique modern villa-palace in the 0.5ga landscap…
€9,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Paris, France
800 m²
France. Paris Mansion next to the Monso Park Magnificent mansion of the late 19th century in…
€8,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
House with elevator
Paris, France
650 m²
France. Paris Mansion 5 minutes from the Champs Elysees Beautiful mansion after high-quality…
€12,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
House with security
Paris, France
850 m²
France.Paris, 7th district A unique mansion with a park A unique mansion in the most prestig…
€39,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa Villa with yard
Paris, France
1 100 m²
France.Paris Palace-style villa Unique, luxurious palace-style villa with Ritz hotel design.…
€40,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Castle with terrace
Paris, France
1 200 m²
France 50 km from Paris Historic Castle Unique historical castle of the 18th century after a…
€3,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
Castle
Paris, France
800 m²
France 50 km from Paris Elegant castle of the 19th century Elegant castle of the 19th centur…
€2,40M
Recommend
Leave a request
House with elevator, with basement
Paris, France
1 050 m²
France.Paris Mansion 1050m2 with the Elegant Mansion Garden a few meters from the Boulogne F…
€26,78M
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Paris, France
600 m²
France Paris Mansion, 5 km from the Champs Elysees, Cozy mansion in the prestigious, near su…
€7,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Castle with castle
Paris, France
600 m²
France.Paris Castle with a 11 ha park Elegant castle 70 km from Paris and 30 min drive from …
€2,65M
Recommend
Leave a request
Castle
Paris, France
410 m²
France Paris Castle near the Beautiful Nature Reserve, a small castle in the nearest suburb …
€5,25M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa Villa
Paris, France
500 m²
France.Paris Villa in an elite residence Very cozy villa in an elite, closed, private reside…
€4,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Paris, France
600 m²
France Paris Mansion with an Elegant mansion pool in the nearest suburb of Paris - in the ar…
€2,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house
Paris, France
10
545 m²
France Paris Mansion in the Park Rare offer! A cozy mansion in the territory of the Montouet…
€6,95M
Recommend
Leave a request
Castle
Paris, France
5 000 m²
France. Paris 18th Century Castle for the Elegant Castle of the late 18th century, a monumen…
€10,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Castle
Paris, France
3 500 m²
France. Paris Gothic castle for the hotel Rare Gothic castle - an architectural monument 30 …
€13,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Castle
Paris, France
4 200 m²
France. Paris 19th-century castle for the hotel Castle of the late 19th century for a hotel …
€4,90M
1
Recommend
Leave a request
Castle
Paris, France
900 m²
France. Paris 18th century castle for the Elegant three-story castle of the late 18th centur…
€2,91M
Recommend
Leave a request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
1
2
