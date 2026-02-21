Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Metropolitan France
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Metropolitan France, France

12 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Nice, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Nice, France
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Area 368 m²
NICE - Mont Boron Very beautiful modern villa built in 2014 of approximately 250m2 on a plot…
$5,80M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Villefranche sur Mer, France
4 bedroom house
Villefranche sur Mer, France
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 262 m²
Contemporary villa with swimming pool - Secure domain - Villefranche-sur-Mer Located in a hi…
$5,40M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Unique house with panoramic sea view and view of the green hills. Provencal house of 180m² i…
$2,85M
Leave a request
OneOne
Villa 3 bedrooms in Villefranche sur Mer, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Villefranche sur Mer, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
For the nature lovers only! In the most beautiful and exclusive area of French Riviera, all …
$1,54M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Nice, France
5 bedroom house
Nice, France
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
Prestigious house with panoramic view of the Bay of Angels. Located in the prestigious Parc …
$4,77M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in La Turbie, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
La Turbie, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Bordering Monaco, paradise of Golfe Bleu. A rare pearl! This could be the description of thi…
$1,23M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Saint Jean Cap Ferrat, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Saint Jean Cap Ferrat, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Luxurious modern villa ideally located in the prestigious Mont Boron area close to Cap Ferra…
$7,24M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
4 bedroom house
Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 5
At the gates of MONACO we offer you to live in this magnificent modern house. Completely re…
$3,25M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Nice, France
4 bedroom house
Nice, France
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
NICE - PESSICART: Exceptional location with a panoramic view. Superb 1930 style property wit…
$2,11M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 3
Exceptional property in the heart of Cannes. In the heart of Cannes Californie, hidden withi…
$12,41M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mougins, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mougins, France
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Luxury villa with a pool at Domaine Mougins.  Rooms: 5 - Living Area:171 m². Plot Area: 67…
$2,49M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Antibes, France
5 bedroom house
Antibes, France
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 236 m²
VERY BEAUTIFUL VILLA - OPEN SEA VIEW Antibes: in a quiet and secure area with swimming pool …
$1,29M
Leave a request

