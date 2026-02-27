Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Cannes
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Cannes, France

villas
15
House Delete
Clear all
19 properties total found
House in Cannes, France
House
Cannes, France
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 5
Cannes - Palm BeachExclusive investment object of premium class. Private building with panor…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa in Cannes, France
Villa
Cannes, France
Area 80 m²
Elegant villa in Le Cannet, a picturesque town located in the region of Provence-Alpes-Côte …
$563,527
Leave a request
Villa 10 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa 10 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
Area 900 m²
This luxurious Belle Époque residence, built in 1903 by an Italian architect, has been compl…
$17,49M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
OneOne
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 260 m²
Villa for rent and sale with sea view. Located in a prestigious area on Cannes Hills. Area 2…
$3,64M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
The California-style villa with beautiful sea views is conveniently located in Cannes, close…
$3,20M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 176 m²
Number of floors 3
Charming Provencal style villa with exquisite decor and luxurious finishes, close to the cit…
$1,90M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
Villa 5 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
This magnificent Belle Époque villa with garden and pool is located in the center of Cannes,…
$3,55M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Beautiful mansion from 1900, completely renovated, 250 sqm, 10 minutes walk from the city ce…
$1,84M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
Villa 4 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 197 m²
Charming house, built on a plot of 1800 sqm, located in a quiet area of ​​the popular Bénéfi…
$2,44M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Located in the heart of the old village of Saint-Tropez, a few steps from shops and the famo…
$3,71M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
Villa 2 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa 2 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
One-level villa in the style of Provencal, with a living area of 145 square meters.m and a p…
$1,98M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 360 m²
Excellent luxury villa of 360 sq.m., with stunning sea views. Located in Cannes on the terri…
$4,12M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Three-storey villa with a total area of 350 square meters.m and a plot of land of 1,400 squa…
$2,77M
Leave a request
Mansion 7 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Mansion 7 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 000 m²
An exclusive stately Belle-Époque style residence that offers privacy, first-class services …
$25,44M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
Villa 7 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa 7 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 545 m²
This French “castle” is located in the heart of Cannes, surrounded by beautiful landscaped g…
$16,63M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 138 m²
Villa on the Croisette in Cannes with panoramic sea views, beautiful apartment / villa on th…
$8,30M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
Villa 8 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa 8 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 490 m²
Ideally located on a hilltop offering breathtaking 360-degree sea and mountain views, this s…
$13,25M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
Villa 5 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 3
Exceptional property in the heart of Cannes. In the heart of Cannes Californie, hidden withi…
$12,41M
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Cannes, France
6 bedroom house
Cannes, France
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Area 400 m²
Vente Villa Luxe avec Vue Panoramique, Cannes Californie EXCLUSIVITE. Le summum du style, de…
$7,53M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go