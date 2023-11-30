UAE
Realting.com
France
Residential
Ile-de-France
Houses
Houses for sale in Ile-de-France, France
63 properties total found
House
Paris, France
2 000 m²
€48,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 18 rooms
Paris, France
18
1 000 m²
€29,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Castle 14 rooms
Les Ulis, France
14
3
"Castle of Sleeping Beauty" looking in a mirror lake. Perhaps one of the most impressive an…
€9,40M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Castle
Metropolitan France, France
GREAT SHOT OR DE FRANS
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Castle 5 bedrooms with garage
Paris, France
5
750 m²
3
Elegant estate in the immediate vicinity of Paris ( 45 min ). 20 minutes to Charles de Gau…
€3,65M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Castle 10 bedrooms
Paris, France
30
1 000 m²
ZAMOK RAMBUYE Castle 30 rooms 10 bedrooms 1000 m ² This castle, located just fifty kilomet…
€15,00M
2
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Castle 7 bedrooms
Metropolitan France, France
20
800 m²
€14,80M
1
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Castle 35 rooms
Orly, France
35
1 700 m²
HISTORY CUSTOMS IN THE EL DE FRANC Castle 35 rooms 25 bedrooms 1700 m ² Ile de France. Loc…
€12,50M
2
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paris, France
4
125 m²
For sale, a house of 125 square meters with a 10 square meter terrace. Near the Canal Saint …
€1,78M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms
Paris, France
7
450 m²
Near Provins, about 1h15 from Paris, a magnificent property entirely restored of 450sqm in p…
€2,31M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms
Neuilly-sur-Seine, France
5
1
349 m²
Just a few meters from the stunning gardens of the Bois de Boulogne and from the enjoyable J…
€5,65M
Recommend
Leave a request
Castle 16 rooms with sauna
Avon, France
16
800 m²
Fonteblelo, 40 min from Paris Magnificent LOUIS XIII castle in the landscape park "à la fran…
€4,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Castle
Paris, France
800 m²
A rare location! Charming Castle of the late XIX century “Belle époque” in the prestigiou…
€7,40M
Recommend
Leave a request
Castle
Versailles, France
1 100 m²
Versailles, 30 minutes from Paris (19 km) The historic castle of the early 19th century in t…
€9,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Castle
Fontainebleau, France
800 m²
France.Paris Historical castle on the territory of the 17th Century Historic Castle Park in …
€2,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
Castle with yard
Chatou, France
1 200 m²
Paris County. A rare estate in excellent condition, owned by the family - the owner of RENAU…
€4,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Castle
Fontainebleau, France
980 m²
A 19th-century castle 50 km from Paris in the picturesque prestigious Fonteblo Nature Reserv…
€9,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
House with yard
Paris, France
2 000 m²
France Paris Unique Palace in the center of Paris Unique Palace of the late 19th century in …
€22,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa with sauna
Paris, France
850 m²
France.Paris Magnificent villa with Art Deco Unique Beach on the shores of Lake Angen, 15 km…
€5,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa with gaurded area
Paris, France
640 m²
France Paris Chic villa near Versailles A rare estate after a high-quality restoration, a n…
€2,85M
Recommend
Leave a request
Castle
Paris, France
900 m²
France Suburb of Paris, g. Fontaineblelo Elegant castle of the late XVIII century. An elegan…
€4,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
House with elevator, with yard
Paris, France
470 m²
France Paris Royal Villa Palace Villa Palace, owned by one of the royal families of Europe, …
€19,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa with yard, with sauna, with security
Paris, France
1 600 m²
France Paris Villa Palace near Versailles A unique modern villa-palace in the 0.5ga landscap…
€9,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Paris, France
800 m²
France. Paris Mansion next to the Monso Park Magnificent mansion of the late 19th century in…
€8,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
House with elevator
Paris, France
650 m²
France. Paris Mansion 5 minutes from the Champs Elysees Beautiful mansion after high-quality…
€12,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
House with security
Paris, France
850 m²
France.Paris, 7th district A unique mansion with a park A unique mansion in the most prestig…
€39,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa with yard
Paris, France
1 100 m²
France.Paris Palace-style villa Unique, luxurious palace-style villa with Ritz hotel design.…
€40,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Castle with terrace
Paris, France
1 200 m²
France 50 km from Paris Historic Castle Unique historical castle of the 18th century after a…
€3,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
Castle
Paris, France
800 m²
France 50 km from Paris Elegant castle of the 19th century Elegant castle of the 19th centur…
€2,40M
Recommend
Leave a request
House with elevator, with basement
Paris, France
1 050 m²
France.Paris Mansion 1050m2 with the Elegant Mansion Garden a few meters from the Boulogne F…
€26,78M
Recommend
Leave a request
Properties features in Ile-de-France, France
