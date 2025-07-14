  1. Realting.com
Wohnkomplex Samana Ocean Quest – Waterfront Luxury on Dubai Islands

Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$591,296
* Der Preis dient als Referenz
entsprechend dem Wechselkurs 16.04.25
;
14
ID: 32593
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 07.10.25

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
  • Region / Bundesland
    Dubai

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Premiumklasse
  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2028
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Heizen:

  • Individuelle Heizung

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Reparaturfunktionen:

  • Grobes finish

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Eingezäunter Bereich
  • Aufzug

Über den Komplex

Samana Ocean Quest – Waterfront Luxury on Dubai Islands:

Where every sunrise begins over the Arabian Gulf.

Project Overview:

Samana Ocean Quest is a new landmark of coastal living by Samana Developers, located on Dubai Islands – Central Island (Island A).
Blending elegant architecture with resort-inspired design, this exclusive residential project captures the essence of luxury seaside living with direct sea views, private pools, and world-class amenities.

  • Developer: Samana Developers.

  • Location: Dubai Islands (Island A).

  • Property Type: Waterfront Apartments & Penthouses.

  • Ownership: 100% Freehold.

  • Handover: Q4 2028.

  • Payment Plan: Flexible up to 6 years – 1% monthly.

Units & Prices

Unit TypeSize (approx.)Starting Price €

1 Bedroom ~ 85 m² from 505.000€

2 Bedroom ~ 143 m² from 830.000€

3 Bedroom ~ 160 m² from 930.000€

4 Bedroom Penthouse ~ 230 m² from 1.100.000€

Spacious layouts with private pools, panoramic sea views, and elegant interiors.

Amenities & Lifestyle

Experience luxury as a daily ritual.
Samana Ocean Quest offers a full range of resort-style facilities designed for wellness, relaxation, and exclusivity:

  • Private infinity pools in selected apartments.

  • Fully equipped fitness & wellness center.

  • Sauna, steam room & yoga zones.

  • Outdoor lounge decks and BBQ areas.

  • Infinity swimming pool overlooking the sea.

  • Children’s play area & family zones.

  • 24/7 security & concierge services.

  • Smart home integration in all units.

  • Retail boulevard & fine dining nearby.

Prime Location – Dubai Islands:

Situated on Central Island, part of the iconic Dubai Islands masterplan, Samana Ocean Quest combines natural tranquility with excellent connectivity:

  • 10 min to Dubai Creek Harbour.

  • 15 min to Downtown Dubai & Burj Khalifa.

  • 20 min to DXB Airport.

  • Easy access via causeways & bridges to mainland Dubai.

A destination where beachfront serenity meets city convenience.

Investment Highlights:

  • Waterfront Freehold Property – rare and highly demanded.

  • High ROI potential – rental yields up to 8% projected.

  • Flexible 6-year payment plan – 1% monthly installments.

  • Capital appreciation expected as Dubai Islands develop.

  • Perfect for international investors – hassle-free ownership.

Why Samana Ocean Quest:

Every detail reflects Samana’s signature – modern luxury, wellness-driven design, and the unique comfort of private pool apartments.
Whether you’re looking for a holiday home, investment, or permanent residence, Ocean Quest is where the sea becomes part of your lifestyle.

Standort auf der Karte

Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate

