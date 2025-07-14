Wohnkomplex Binghatti Skyblade – Iconic Luxury Living in Downtown Dubai.

Binghatti Skyblade – Iconic Luxury Living in Downtown Dubai.
An architectural masterpiece rising on Mohamed Bin Rashid Boulevard, just steps from Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall.
With over 60 storeys, Binghatti Skyblade sets a new standard for luxury high-rise living in the heart of Dubai.
Project Overview:
Developer: Binghatti Developers – renowned UAE luxury developer.
Location: Downtown Dubai, directly on the Boulevard – minutes to Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall & Dubai Opera.
Units: approx. 619 residential units + 2 retail units.
Apartments: Studios, 1–3 bedroom units, Premium “Royal Suites” with private pools.
Completion / Handover: Q4 2027.
Ownership: Freehold for all nationalities.
Units & Prices:
Unit Type Approx. Size Price
Studio ~ 35 m² from 390.000€
1-Bedroom ~ 90 m² from 850.000€
2-Bedroom ~ 117 m² from 1.100.000€
Flexible payment plan available (e.g., 60/40: 10% booking, 50% during construction, 40% on handover).
Amenities & Features:
Rooftop infinity pool with panoramic views of Burj Khalifa & Downtown skyline.
Private pools in selected units & Royal Suites.
State-of-the-art fitness center, spa, yoga & wellness areas.
Jogging track, landscaped outdoor lounges, greenery.
Luxurious lobby with 24/7 concierge.
Co-working spaces & kids’ play areas.
Premium retail & dining within the tower.
Prime Downtown Location:
Heart of Downtown Dubai – 5 min walk to Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera.
Excellent connectivity to Business Bay, DIFC & Sheikh Zayed Road.
Only 15 min to Dubai International Airport.
Investment Highlights:
Prestigious address – Downtown Dubai is a top global investment and rental market.
Expected rental yields 6–8% p.a. due to high demand for luxury units.
Strong capital appreciation potential – limited new supply in Downtown core.
Unique architectural design & rare features (private pools) increase resale value.
Conclusion:
Binghatti Skyblade is more than a building – it’s a landmark lifestyle and investment opportunity.
Whether for residency, a holiday home, or a high-yield investment, it offers luxury, prestige, and lasting value.
Reserve your unit today and secure your place in Downtown Dubai’s most iconic new tower!