Wohnkomplex Portside Residences I, II, and III

Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$326,000
;
2
ID: 32725
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 23.10.25

Standort

  • Grundstück
    Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
  • Region / Bundesland
    Dubai
  • Metro
    Al Ghubaiba (~ 800 m)
  • Metro
    Al Ras (~ 700 m)

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Business Class
  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2029
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Über den Komplex

The development reflects the brand's philosophy, inspired by Dubai's seafaring heritage and energy. 

Portside is shaping the future of coastal living — “Live by Design” — combining flowing lines of architectural clarity with elegance. Homes that inspire with both their location and atmosphere.

 

Portside I, II, and III residences draw inspiration from the natural rhythm of nature—their facades gently soften the urban skyline, creating gentle curves like waves spreading across the horizon. Together, the towers create a sense of calm in motion, harmoniously connecting form and environment, capturing light, sea, and sky.

 

The interior spaces also draw inspiration from this dialogue—they reflect the rhythm of everyday life through carefully selected materials, textures, and finishes that connect the shore and the sea. The landscaped areas extend this feeling, combining timelessness and movement, weaving together active public spaces and secluded corners for relaxation.

 

From fitness and wellness areas to retail outlets and lounges, the development becomes not just a place, but a refuge where design, community, and the waterfront merge in harmony, inviting residents to live in unity with their surroundings.

Standort auf der Karte

Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Gesundheitspflege
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Transport
Finanzen
Freizeit

Sprachen
English, Русский, Українська
