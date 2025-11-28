Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Tsada
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Tsada, Cyprus

2 BHK
34
3 BHK
38
4 BHK
18
Apartment Delete
Clear all
10 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Tsada, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
This 2 bedroom property is part of a luxury lifestyle residential resort which comes with ma…
$1,04M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Tsada, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Accessed via a shaded private courtyard, this property sky-high glass walls fill the open sp…
$1,49M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Tsada, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
This 2 bedroom property is part of a luxury lifestyle residential resort which comes with ma…
$1,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Ness Wii MarketNess Wii Market
3 bedroom apartment in Tsada, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Accessed via a shaded private courtyard, this property sky-high glass walls fill the open sp…
$1,49M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Tsada, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Accessed via a shaded private courtyard, this property sky-high glass walls fill the open sp…
$1,45M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Tsada, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
This 2 bedroom property is part of a luxury lifestyle residential resort which comes with ma…
$1,04M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Estate Service 24Estate Service 24
Apartment in Tsada, Cyprus
Apartment
Tsada, Cyprus
This exceptional piece of agricultural land is nestled in Tsada, just a stone's throw away f…
$241,988
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Tsada, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
This 2 bedroom property is part of a luxury lifestyle residential resort which comes with ma…
$996,759
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Apartment in Tsada, Cyprus
Apartment
Tsada, Cyprus
For sale: A large, open field with a plot size of 13,241 square meters, located in the sceni…
$207,418
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
AuraAura
3 bedroom apartment in Tsada, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Accessed via a shaded private courtyard, this property sky-high glass walls fill the open sp…
$1,45M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano

Properties features in Tsada, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go