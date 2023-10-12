Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Tsada
  5. Apartments

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Tsada, Cyprus

2 BHK
5
Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Tsada, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Tsada, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 236 m²
Number of floors 3
Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Tsada, Cyprus We offer modern villas wit…
€1,90M
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Tsada, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Tsada, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 4
Sea view residence in a quiet area, Mesa Chorio, Paphos, Cyprus We offer apartments with a …
€252,000

Properties features in Tsada, Cyprus

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir