Seaview Apartments for Sale in Tsada, Cyprus

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Seafront apartments in Tsada, Cyprus

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2 BHK
18
3 BHK
27
4 BHK
15
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3 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Tsada, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Tsada, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 236 m²
Number of floors 3
Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Tsada, Cyprus We offer modern villas wit…
$1,98M
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3 bedroom apartment in Tsada, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Tsada, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury residence at 400 meters from the beach, Tsada, Paphos, Cyprus We offer apartments wi…
$1,20M
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4 bedroom apartment in Tsada, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Tsada, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 325 m²
Number of floors 3
Complex of sea view villas close to a golf course, Tsada, Paphos, Cyprus We offer luxury an…
$1,98M
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Properties features in Tsada, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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