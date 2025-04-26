Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus

7 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 2
Residential complex at 50 meters from the beach, Polis, Cyprus We offer modern houses with …
$502,247
5 bedroom house in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Area 536 m²
A modern residence located on the sandy beaches of Cyprus in Polis Chrysochous,  is carefull…
$4,14M
3 bedroom house in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 207 m²
A seaside luxury incoplete villa located in Latchi area. It has a covered area of 207sqm and…
$1,09M
5 bedroom house in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Area 495 m²
This beachfront asset is  modern residence located on the sandy beaches of Polis Chrysochous…
$3,81M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 5
Area 289 m²
Number of floors 2
Gated complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the marina, Polis, …
$1,22M
Villa in Polis, Cyprus
Villa
Polis, Cyprus
Area 147 m²
A beautiful seaside holiday complex offering ideal properties for sale in Polis, Cyprus.The …
$510,376
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 2
Gated complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views in a prestigious area, Polis…
$533,072
