Pool Houses for sale in Paralimni - Deyneia Municipality, Cyprus

Paralimni
131
Protaras
84
Deryneia
8
6 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Paralimni, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 377 m²
Situated right at the forefront within an exceptional resort near the renowned Konnos beach …
$3,16M
5 bedroom house in Paralimni, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 175 m²
This stunning residence offers a haven of tranquility with spacious parking and storage area…
$1,36M
5 bedroom house in Paralimni, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 413 m²
This masterpiece is located on the Front Line in a unique beach resort project, is created t…
$3,81M
3 bedroom house in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
Experience a unique lifestyle of excitement and adventure in the heart of Protaras at these …
$649,534
3 bedroom house in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 181 m²
Featuring spacious modern living spaces, three generously sized bedrooms, and a garden with …
$708,384
2 bedroom house in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
This two-storey, semi-detached maisonette features an open-plan living area with kitchen and…
$190,719
