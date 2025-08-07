Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Paralimni - Deyneia Municipality, Cyprus

Villa 5 bedrooms in Kapparis, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 325 m²
This 5-bedroom villa in Semera Beachfront Residences offers a rare combination of beachfront…
$3,89M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 335 m²
Ariel Residences offers elegant 3-bedroom villas with private pools, set on spacious plots f…
$759,745
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 452 m²
Ariel Residences offers elegant 3-bedroom villas with private pools, set on spacious plots s…
$788,966
